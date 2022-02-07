Best CBD Gummies To Quit Smoking: Top 5 Brands Of CBD Gummy Edibles [2022]

So, you’ve decided to finally kick your nicotine habit. You’ve also decided to use CBD to keep your mouth moving while you resist the cravings. It is a wise decision, undoubtedly, especially since many smokers find it quite hard to get rid of smoking since they have no other alternatives to ease the process and relax them the way a cigarette can.

Fortunately, there are several options to choose from. One of them is using CBD gummy edibles for quitting smoking. Not only can smokers find relaxation in these sweet gummies, but they can also take the nicotine out of their life for good.

CBD is an extract from an industrial drug called hemp. It’s known for its relaxing properties. It’s much better than smoking since it doesn’t cause any lung-damaging smoke. Moreover, you don’t need to hide its smell as people do with a cigarette.

Plus, no laws restrict the use of CBD. This means you can take these gummies anywhere and anytime you want.

Before showing you our best CBD gummies to quit smoking, here’s how we ensured the quality of our top choices.

Our List Of 5 Best CBD Gummies To Quit Smoking:

ExhaleWellness – Overall Best Quit Smoking Gummies; Top-Rated Budpop – Best CBD Gummies For Quitting Smoking, CBD+CBN Formula CheefBotanicals – Popular Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies & Edibles To Quit Smoking HollyweedCBD – Organic CBD Gummy Edibles & Hemp Gummies Online FABCBD – Effective CBD Hemp Edibles For Smokers To Quit Smoking

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale wellness – Overall Best Quit Smoking Gummies; Top-Rated

Overview

Exhale wellness is a CBD company based in Los Angeles with a sizable following among CBD users. Their mission includes making CBD products available at a reasonable price to anyone in need. Exhale Wellness provides its customers with potent, high-quality, and dependable products.

The CBD gummies are one of Exhale Wellness’ best-selling items. These are intended to keep you calm, relaxed, joyful, and stress-free. These gummies’ natural flavour allows you to appreciate the taste of nature.

These CBD candies come in a pack of 60 or a bag of 30. Each gummy contains 25 milligrammes of CBD.

Highlights

Affordable

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are reasonably priced when compared to other brands. As a result, they are an excellent choice, particularly for those on a tight budget.

Transparency

All Exhale Wellness products are verified by third-party lab tests, so you know you’re getting a good deal. All of their lab results are easily accessible via their website.

High-Quality

Exhale wellness uses high-quality organic hemp that is grown using organic farming practices that are both sustainable and environmentally friendly. These gummies are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and THC-free, which is ideal if you want to avoid THC.

#2. BudPop – Best CBD Gummies For Quitting Smoking, CBD+CBN Formula

BudPop is a fairly new brand that has only been around for less than a year or so. However, despite that, the brand is making quite a name for itself in the CBD industry. Its gummies serve different purposes, from aiding sleep to relieving pain to fighting anxiety and even helping its users to quit smoking. One exciting thing about Budpop is that the brand does all these without compromising the quality and safety of its products. As such, and as you can imagine, all its gummies go through third-party lab tests to certify their fitness for consumption. Additionally, the brand does its due diligence by ensuring that it doesn’t include any harmful ingredients in its process.

Finally, Budpop puts its customers first and always strives to provide the best experience to its users who are trying to quit smoking. The best part? Budpop has excellent tasting gummies that make it much easier for you to ditch those cigarette sticks.

Highlights

Different Gummies for Different Purposes: BudPop sell three variants of CBD gummies. You can choose CBD + CBG & Turmeric gummies, which are excellent for pain. Alternatively, you can go for CBD + CBN Gummies. These help you sleep better at night or whenever you want to sleep, really.

Finally, you can decide to buy their CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies. These are specifically formulated to help you deal with anxiety. So, if your reason for smoking is related in any way to the problems these gummies solve, they’ll provide an excellent alternative to cigarettes for you.

Quantity: All the variants come in bottles containing 30 gummies each. With that being the case, you can have one or two gummies per serving a day. If you feel like you might not be entirely content with one bottle a month, you could order their 3-pack or 5-pack options. That way, you have just enough gummies to keep you distracted from smoking and help you drop the habit, too.

Free Shipping: Budpop also offers free shipping to various states across the US. Since they ship relatively faster than other brands, you’ll never run out of your CBD joy.

If you wish to say goodbye to cigarettes but still want the same relaxation in your life, try these Budpop gummies. Not only do they keep you clean, but they also have their health benefits. The excellent part about the gummies is that they have great flavors that help to mask the taste of other ingredients in the products.

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Popular Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies & Edibles To Quit Smoking

Many brands of CBD gummies contain some animal by-product, and they mention it on the bottle. Obviously, vegans cannot use such products.

Cheef Botanicals, on the other hand, are made for vegans. If you want to avoid eating any animal additives, then these gummies are the best for you. It doesn’t matter whether you are an old or a new CBD user. Moreover, Cheef Botanicals gummies contain no gelatin. They don’t add any artificial flavor. All the flavors added to these gummies are made from natural fruits and vegetables.

These gummies contain only 10mg of hemp, perfect for both old and new users. However, since this company refrains from adding artificial stuff, these gummies won’t be as flavorful as others. But they don’t taste bad either; if you can hold this gummy in your mouth for 20 seconds, you are good to go.

Highlights

Price: If we talk about the price, Cheef Botanicals offers the lowest price for CBD gummies. With a starting price of $23.95, these gummies cost around $0.08 per gram.

Quantity per Bottle: Each bottle contains about 30 gummies, with each gummy weighing around 10mg.You’ll get a total of 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Despite having hemp inside, these gummies are easy to chew.

Duration: It should start kicking in around 45 minutes later, and in an hour, you’ll feel all your muscles relaxing. Since the craving is going away, all your thoughts will be more organized. After a hard day of work, CBD gummies are the best way to get rid of smoking addiction and get a good night’s sleep. Their packaging, however, is not great.

#4. Hollyweed CBD – Organic CBD Gummy Edibles & Hemp Gummies Online

Overview

Hollyweed CBD is a CBD item and administration organization that tries to be at the bleeding edge of the CBD upheaval. Its central goal is to teach general society about the advantages of CBD items got from hemp to advance a sound and adjusted way of life.

The organization gives great things while keeping up with complete item obtaining and producing straightforwardness. Therefore, their site has countless positive shopper surveys.

Hollyweed CBD’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are a characteristic method for receiving the wellbeing rewards of CBD. These chewy candies are vegetarian and non-GMO, produced using naturally cultivated hemp.

Highlights

Hollyweed has a gigantic determination of chewy candies, so there’s something for everybody. We suggest invulnerable lift or cancer prevention agent support chewy candies to assist smokers with carrying on with better lives and backing them on their excursion to stop smoking. These are made under the oversight of clinical experts to give the best medical advantages.

Hollyweed Gummies are produced using without thc, non-GMO, great hemp filled in the United States and extricated utilizing the renowned C02 strategy. The chewy candies are plant-based and made without creature gelatine, with all-normal sugar and natural product seasoning.

Each container contains 30 chewy candies, each mixed with 25mg of CBD. Besides, every item contains extra cannabinoids and fixings that influence your body in an exceptional manner.

#5. Fab CBD – Effective CBD Hemp Edibles For Smokers To Quit Smoking

Fab CBD made its way into the industry in 2014, and then it was noticed by everyone in 2017. This late coming makes it a little new in the CBD market, but they provide one of the best CBD products. They even have a separate category for smokers. You can tell them how much you smoke a day, and they’ll let you know the dose you need to get rid of this habit.

These gummies are also delicious and fast-acting. You take a gummy, put it under your tongue for 15-20 seconds, and then chew and swallow it. After that, wait for 45 minutes and watch the magic happen. You’ll feel like you are on cloud nine while every muscle in your body is relaxing.

Highlights

Great for Vegans: Fab CBD gummies are great for vegans as they only use organic cane sugar to make them sweet. Furthermore, they add fruit flavors so people can enjoy the taste while chewing.

Serving: You’ll get 30 servings in each bottle with 25mg in each serving. Thus, you get 750mg in a whole bottle. However, you need to make your order fast as they tend to sell out quickly.

Ingredients and Benefits: Fab CBD gummies are also known to have melatonin. Melatonin can help combat sleep issues. The THC levels are lower than 0.3%, so these best CBD gummies are not addictive either.

Shipping and Refunds: The company offers free shipping as long as you purchase merchandise worth $89 or more. And if you are not satisfied with the product, you can send it back within 30 days to get a full refund. Just don’t make sure you haven’t finished off the CBD Infused gummies before returning the bottle.

#6. CBDfx

Without a detailed description, a person is sure to get confused. CBDfx changes the whole game by providing its users with a detailed description of what they are offering. That way, you can quickly decide whether you want to buy their best CBD gummies or not.

They have a separate page for recommended dosages and FAQs related to each product. You can even have a live session with them if you are still confused. If you are okay with the cost, it comes with fantastic service.

#7. Charlotte’s Web

Back in 2011, Charlotte’s Web created a CBD product with very low THC. In those days, people used hemp drugs to get high. However, they changed the whole scenario when they introduced their muscle relaxant with low THC. Nowadays, they are one of the most famous CDB brands in the USA. Apart from their delicious gummies, they also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

However, their price range is high, starting from $15–120, it can go all the way up to $60–300. If you want individual products, prices are low, but if you want a bundle, prices are higher.

#8. Premium Jane

If you want to gift some CBD gummies, then Premium Jane is your best friend. Their packaging is beautiful enough to catch an eye in an instant. They also deliver in a gift box, so you don’t need to wrap the gift yourself.

Apart from this, they educate their customers about the benefits of CBD. Also, they’ll help you understand the correct dosage according to your routine. The instructions are available on their website but you can also contact their support if you are unclear about anything. Their CBD Edibles are great for both adults and children.

#9. Joy Organics

The best part about this brand is the number of tastes they offer. One look at the jellies they provide, and you are sure to want a bite. They offer up to 20% off through coupons, and you’ll find those coupons right on their website. They also use natural ingredients to intensify the flavor further.

Though they might not taste like regular CBD gummy bears, the company has done its best to keep the taste of hemp at a minimum. They also have a COA for every product they sell, giving their customers maximum assurance. The time for the full-spectrum CBD to kick in will vary based on your age, tolerance level, and other factors.

#10. CBDmd

CBDmd’s marketing states that they use only USA soil extracted hemp. Their entire manufacturing process is also done in the USA. But that is not their main selling point. They sell their CBD in three different strengths, 300mg, 750mg, or 1,500mg. This makes it cost-effective, and you get to choose the right dosage according to your need. There are 30 servings in a bottle, so you’ll get 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg per serving. So those who are taking two full-spectrum CBD gummies a day can now only take one to fulfill their need. However, a higher dosage will cost you a little extra.

#11. Palm Organix

Palm Organix is a reasonably new company if we compare it with other brands on this list. But within the past three years, they have made a name for themselves and are now operating with big companies.

You have the freedom to choose the artificial flavor you want. Or, if you wish your CBD gummies to have pure CBD, they can help you. Each gummy contains an excellent combination of compounds and cannabinoids to give you that “entourage effect.” Their gummies are entirely THC-free, and they have posted their third-party lab results on their website. Feel free to search their website and order the exact flavor you want.

#12. Green Roads

Most CBD brands shape their gummy bears in regular shapes like squares and circles. However, Green Roads provides you with the exact form of gummy bears, making them more edible for the newbies.

Since each gummy only contains 10mg of CBD, it is perfect for those who want to try it out the very first time. But if you want some extra dosage, we suggest you look for other brands as they may offer a higher dosage at the same price. Green Roads also provide additional strength CBD froggies if you want to survive the day with lots of energy.

#13. Pure Kana

Pure Kana has suggested taking only one or two gummies each day. Each vegan gummy contains 25mg of CBD, so you can take only one if you have a small need. However, if your tolerance is high, you can take two per day.

However, you shouldn’t take more than 2 per day as it might disturb your regular schedule. Pure Kana helps relieve pain, tension, and misery quickly, everything you feel while quitting smoking. It has no side effects; you can take these gummies to stay active and energized at any time of the day.

#14. JustCBD Gummies

Everything else about this brand is excellent, but their box is the main highlight. Other brands will give you better packaging if you ask, but they do it from the start.

You can take their CBD gummies to quit smoking if you want to, and they will work like a charm. The best part is they offer CBD gummies of many different strengths like 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg. Each bottle contains only 30 servings, so you can calculate how much milligram each serving contains. Thus order that bottle and make sure to take only one per day to stay in your senses.

#15. Five CBD

Five CBD has updated lab reports, which is one thing that can ensure customer safety. Furthermore, the size of their jellies is more significant than other brands. So if you want to munch more on them, this can be your favorite brand. They offer 25mg and 50mg CBD gummies.

The best part is that their products work on your entire body. They even claim to relax the pain in your bones. Their gummies contain melatonin too, so if you want a good sleep, you can have that.

#16. American Shaman CBD

American Shaman CBD was one of the first major brands in the market. Since their inception, they have increased their popularity and trust among the customers. They have developed high-end CBD gummies, and are performing best practices for the business.

If you order products over $100, they’ll ship them for free. However, their products are expensive as they charge $0.20 per mg of CBD. So if you want to have 300mg of CBD? That will cost you around 60USD for one bottle of 30 servings. However, each serving will have only 10mg of CBD.

#17. Tommy Chong CBD

These gummies are available in 300mg and 750mg variants. They’ll cost you over $50 to $70 per bottle. It’s a reasonable price, considering some cost you over $80 for only a 300mg bottle.

Also, what they have inside the bottle is a total treat. You get multi-color gummy bears. So if you are sharing a bottle with anyone, we advise you call dibs on your favorite color. You can buy their products online, and they’ll only cost you a little extra for shipping. Their products will reach you in the best condition, so no need to worry.

#18. Nuleaf Naturals

We have seen CBD providing you relaxation to sleep and get rid of lousy smoking habits. However, these CBD gummies will supercharge your life. Not only will they ease your cravings so that you can quit smoking, but also they’ll help you relax your nerves so you can survive the entire day.

With gummies highly concentrated in CBD, you’ll get pure satisfaction right down to your bones. If you want an extra dose for a perfect day, they offer CBD up to 6000mg. But it is costly, so unless you need such a high dosage, don’t overuse it.

#19. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is in Hawaii so you can expect something natural from them. Their prices are reasonable, and they ship all over the USA. All the organically grown hemp they used is grown on US soil and is non-GMO. Their gummies contain zero THC, and their prices start from $44.99, $59.99, and $99.99 for 250mg, 500mg, and 900, respectively. Each gummy contains either 12.5mg or 25mg or 30mg of CBD.

#20. Royal CBD

If you want your immune system boosted with your mood, Royal CBD is the best option. They did their best to get rid of the natural taste of CBD in their gummies. Each gummy has a fixed dosage. Take one or two as you like and pass your day without any pain or tension. They are easy to chew, so this is the best product for those with some weak teeth or who don’t want to put effort into chewing.

#21. Penguin

As the name suggests, these gummies do look like penguins. While other brands offer gummy bears, this company is offering long sweet and sour gummies. However, they only use a part of the hemp plant in the process, so if you want more aspects of the hemp plants, there are other brands.

Since they don’t use much hemp, it won’t taste that bad. And without any THC, these gummies might become your favorite in no time. Each gummy contains only 10mg of CBD, which is a low dose that works for most people. If the effects aren’t strong enough for you, feel free to pop in another one.

#22. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinal is one of the most respected CBD distributors in Colorado. They provide 25mg of CBD per serving. Their bottle contains 30 servings, which is enough for one person in one month. They offer free shipping for all domestic orders, and they also have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Their pricing is reasonable so you won’t feel any hesitation while ordering from them again. They test for purity twice, one time in the house and one time in the lab. Their reports are available on their site, so you can check and satisfy yourself.

#23. Cornbread CBD

If you want to add CBD gummies to your daily routine, then try Cornbread CBD. Not only are they easy to buy, but they offer only 10mg CBD per serving. This is considered a lower dose, but it works perfectly for someone new. They don’t use the entire plant for the process. Therefore there is a lesser taste of hemp in it. However, if you are an old user, then the recommended dosage is two servings per day. They are delicious to eat, and you can choose between different flavors.

#24. Pure Relief

These gummies might look like candies from your childhood. The pack of 30 gummies weighing 900mg will cost you around $60. Comparing this price with other brands, they are offering a cheap rate. They provide gummies in several flavors like black currant, apple, pumpkin, and carrot. They recommend taking only one of these gummies when needed, and you should stick to the instructions since their dosage is already high.

#25. Just Live CBD

These CBD gummies are great for athletes since they get rid of joint pain. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD along with vitamin C to keep your system boosted. These gummies are a perfect option for those who love to take CBD as their daily driver. The added vitamin C boosts your overall health and keeps you refreshed as long as the CBD is kicking in.

How We Made The List Of Best Quit Smoking CBD Gummies:

Because we had to choose brands and products that favor the customers, we included a lot of factors when we started picking these brands. Here are the things we kept in mind while selecting our high-quality CBD gummies.

What We Looked For

● CBD Extract: The first thing to check before choosing a CBD brand is the type of CBD extract used within the product. CBD isolate is pure CBD without the addition of other cannabinoids, like THC. Pure CBD might be more ideal for smokers that are looking to quit since THC is addictive. However, the extraction method takes away the organic compounds and terpenes. Thus, the result does not contain the full range of health benefits.

● Potency: Dosage is critical if you want to make full use of CBD. Since you can’t expect a full CBD gummy’s effect to wear off in a single hour, you have to take a small amount if you want to relax in a working environment. Not all gummies are made equal. That goes both for taste and the amount of CBD extract within each gummy.

● Ingredients: Since pure CBD isolate is not tasty, some people might find it hard to swallow. Therefore, many companies add artificial sweeteners to make these gummies delicious. However, before buying, check the ingredients used in making the gummies, especially if you have allergies or are on medication.

● Third-party Testing: CBD companies test their products through third-party laboratories to check their potency and compositions. They also check if there are any toxins contained within the product. To verify their claims, most companies put their certificates of analysis (COA) on their websites. This COA proves the authenticity of the company’s CBD gummies.

Now that we have mentioned our criteria for selecting these gummies, we can show you our chosen brands.

Buying Guide: Best CBD Gummy Edibles For Smoking Cessation

Here we’ll cover some factors that you should consider before buying CBD gummies to quit smoking. There are multiple types of CBDs available in the market and considering these factors before purchasing any can make sure you get the suitable one for you.

Quality of Hemp

The quality of hemp is everything for any CBD product. It is responsible for providing the relaxing effect that helps customers. Make sure to check the quality of hemp in the COA of the brand before making a purchase.

Taste

Whether you want some fruity taste in it or you want them pure without any taste. Most people are not a fan of the taste of pure CBD isolate. Having a natural fruity taste can help you swallow the gummies easily. Try to stay away from artificial additives especially if you have allergies.

Dosage

If you are new to CBD, we recommend that you take the lowest dosage available, which is 10mg of CBD isolate. If you are looking to quit smoking with broad-spectrum CBD gummies, you must accept the lowest dosage. If you want to use these gummies throughout the day, cut the gummies in half. That way, you can regulate the dosage while taking it at any time of the day.

Testosterone pills or booster, when taken with quit smoking CBD Gummies, elevates long-term physical and mental health equilibrium.

FAQs Regarding CBD Gummies To Quit Smoking:

Q1. Can I Quit Smoking Using CBD Gummies?

Yes, you can! Since people tend to smoke when they are tense or frustrated, CBD gummies are helpful to get rid of that tension or frustration. This way, you can relax wherever you are without any use of a cigarette.

Q2. Is CBD Addictive?

No, it is not. Pure CBD isolate is not addictive at all. Unless you want to go after products with higher doses of THC, a cannabinoid that does cause addiction. All the brands tend to avoid using THC in their products, and even if they have to, the amount will be less than 0.3%.

Q3. What If Companies Use More THC?

It is prohibited to use more than 0.3% of THC in a CBD product by the law. If a third-party report exposes it, the brand will be closed until they rectify this mistake. CBD gummies below the amount of 0.3% THC are not addictive too.

Q4. What Happens If You Take CBD Edibles Every Day?

There’s a chance that you can drop your smoking habit permanently if you take safe CBD gummies every day. They can also help in providing a good night’s sleep, relieving stress and anxiety. The recommended dosage is to take a CBD gummy every day.

Concluding – Quit Smoking Gummies 2022

CBD Edibles are your best partner if you want to quit smoking since they’ll relax you in no time. However, if you are a regular and heavy smoker, it will take time to stop it. You better stick with snacks alongside your gummies to keep your mouth busy so that you won’t think about smoking.

But if you are new to smoking and you find it challenging to get rid of, you should see our whole tutorial above and get the best CBD edibles for quitting smoking. Although they might be more expensive than cigarette packs, they also do the job much better and without risking your health.