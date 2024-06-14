Tonasket Father’s Day Fly-in this weekend

The 34th annual Tonasket Fathers’ Day Fly-in is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

TONASKET – The 34th annual Tonasket Fathers’ Day Fly-in is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

The fly-in is sponsored by the Tonasket Airport Improvement Club. Main events include the Saturday evening barbecue from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The festivities will include a flour bombing and spot landing contest. Sunday morning will offer a hearty breakfast, organized by the Tonasket Airport Improvement Club and other volunteers.

Sunday morning only, local pilots give free rides to children ages five to 15. Sign-up for kids starts at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The weekend includes free parking, camping and admission. For more information call Lee Orr at 509-741-0172.