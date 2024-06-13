Molson Mid-Summer Festival this Saturday

The Molson Mid-Summer Festival is this Saturday and there’s still time to get a free entry in the parade.

The festival begins with a pancake breakfast at the Moslon Grange Hall starting at 8 a.m. and the parade starts after breakfast at 10 a.m. There will be a flea market and arts and crafts in the hall throughout the day and lots of activities going on in and around the Schoolhouse Museum. This year’s grand marshal is Joanne Gallagher, treasurer of the Molson Museum Association.

“Check out the Team Room in the museum and say hello to the volunteer hosts,” suggests Robin Stice of Eden Valley Ranch.

Each year in the past, the May Pole, just outside of the museum, is decorated with local wildflowers and traditional Scandinavian songs are sung as everyone is invited to join in a dance around the pole. The tradition harkens back to the many Highland families who trace their roots back to northern European countries – like Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Other activities include kids’ games like the egg and water balloon tosses, the sack and three-legged race. One of the more popular events is the coin scramble which sets the sawdust flying as the kids dig for coins. Other activities include the Forthun Memorial Disk Golf Tournament, a horseshoe tournament, a car show and more.

“The car show should be a good one, we’ve heard that the Tonasket club is going to be attending,” said Mike Morris, one of the event’s organizers.

Those who want to get an entry in the parade are encouraged to contact Morris at 360-286-8617.