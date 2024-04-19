OVOC will bring its production of ‘Love Letters’ to Omak and Tonasket

OVAC their production of “Love Letters,” which will be staged at the Omak Performing Arts Center and the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket.

OMAK – The Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus has announced an upcoming production of “Love Letters,” which it describes as a poignant play by A.R. Gurney, which will be brought to life in a special Readers Theater format, “transporting audiences through a journey of love, friendship and the complexities of human relationships.”

The Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus (OVAC) asks folks to mark their calendars for this special event. “Love Letters” will be staged at two different venues, offering audiences multiple opportunities to experience its magic.

The first set of shows will take place at the Omak Performing Arts Center (PAC) on May 11 and 12, with Saturday performances starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. OVOC asks people to note that for the Omak Pac shows, audience members will have the unique opportunity to be seated on the stage itself, “creating an intimate and immersive theater experience.” With a maximum seating capacity of 135, these performances are sure to sell out quickly they say.

For those unable to attend the Omak PAC shows or looking for another chance to catch this production, “Love Letters” will also be performed at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center on May 18 and 19. With a larger seating capacity of up to 150 people, this venue offers a spacious yet intimate setting to enjoy the play, according to OVAC.

One of the most exciting aspects of this production is the introduction of Tracy Vance to the cast, according to OVAC. Vance made her stage debut at age seven as an orphan in “Oliver!” where she fell in love with theater. She’s had chorus roles in “Music Man,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Oklahoma” with Puget Sound Musical Theater in Federal Way, Washington and played Peggy in a production of “Godspell.” Her favorite role was as a disembodied head in “Pippin.”

She currently works for Green Okanogan and Apple Hill Art Camp. She shares her life with her partner, Rob and two spoiled dogs on “30 acres of bliss near Tonasket.” She is writing a novel and harbors a (not so) secret desire to direct plays.

Joining Vance on stage is the esteemed Don Pearce. Pearce is in his 41st year of teaching music, the last 17 in Omak, where he teaches 6th through 12th Grade Choir. Over the years his groups have consistently received Excellent and Superior ratings and have performed throughout the Western United States, Canada, Europe and Ukraine. He is a former Director of both the OVOC Chorus and Orchestra. He played Jean Shepherd in the OVOC production of “A Christmas Story” and was most recently music director for the Pioneer Players (Omak HS) production of “Seussical,” for which his wife was the director. In 2022 Pearce was inducted into the Washington Music Educators’ Association Hall of Fame.

He and his wife Lyn are the parents of three, grandparents of six and currently live in Riverside.

“Whether you’re a longtime fan of ‘Love Letters’ or experiencing it for the first time, this Readers Theater production promises to be a memorable theatrical experience. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Tracy Vance, Don Pearce and the rest of the talented cast as they bring A.R. Gurney’s timeless tale of love and longing to life,” state OVAC. “We look forward to welcoming you to the theater for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and emotion.”