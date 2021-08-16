Oroville Visitor Information Center launches website

The Oroville Visitor Information Center, operated by the Borderlands Historical Society at the Old Depot Museum, has a new website - https://sites.google.com/view/orovilleinfocenter.

OROVILLE – The Oroville Visitor Information Center (VIC) has developed a website to help visitors and other interested people find out about the area.

“Many of our inquiries at the VIC have to do with where to stay, where to eat and what to do in and around Oroville. Our new Visitor Information Center website addresses those questions with listings of lodgings in the North Okanogan, camping facilities, restaurants, coffee places, and grocery stores,” said Mary Willey with the VIC. “In addition, many recreational opportunities are noted and we have added links to tourism sites both here and in British Columbia. We also have links for wildfire information.”

The Borderlands Historical Society, operator of the Oroville Visitor Information Center, likes to think of Oroville as a gateway – to the United States for many foreign travelers, when the border is open, and to a vast array of opportunities for locals and visitors as well.

“At the VIC we tell people that the area has something for everyone. In addition to our rich history, which includes Native Americans, fur traders, cattlemen, the railroad, early settlers, and more; we have an amazing variety of geological treasures,” she said.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The area has access to wilderness areas, hiking opportunities, trails for bikes and horses and loop drives for cars and motorcycles. There are places nearby for those interested in indigenous tourism, museums, art, and agriculture. Those who hunt or fish or enjoy boating and other water sports will not be disappointed either, according to the center’s operators.

“The purpose of our website is to share this information for visitors to our area as well as those considering the area as a new place to live,” Willey said.

This site is currently a work in progress. As always, when launching a website about a particular area, things can be missed. The organization says they used phone listings and Google Search to locate as many places to stay and eat in the area as the could.

“If you have information about lodgings, eateries, or recreational opportunities that we have missed, we would love to know about them. We’re also looking for scenic photos if people are willing to share,” said Willey. “We are also attempting to post events happening in the area, so if you know of something, please let us know. The page about Current Events will change to a calendar format at some point in time.”

Those interested can visit the website at https://orovilleinfocenter.xyz/ and offer feedback to the organization by stopping by the Depot Museum or emailing them at orovillevisitorcenter@gmail.com or calling 509-476-2739.