Alice Wilson, age 86, of Tonasket, Washington, died July 29, 2021. She was born in Elmer City, Washington on February 21, 1935 to parents Chester and Ocie Lilly.

Alice spent her early childhood in the Methow Valley. She transferred to Omak High School, graduating in 1953. Alice was a telephone operator for eight years after high school.

Alice was always good with numbers. She worked in the office of the Magi apple shed for several years, was a bookkeeper for businesses and was licensed to prepare taxes for individuals in Washington State. In the 80’s she got her CDL license and drove truck with her husband, Mac. In 1987, Mac and Alice moved back to Brewster, Washington and managed Mumma Trucking for 10 years when Ray and Irma Mumma wished to retire.

Alice loved camping and fishing. She loved family reunions and seeing all her of her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. In retirement, Mac and Alice were snowbirds and enjoyed traveling in the motorhome to Arizona and visiting fellow friends and family down south. She was an excellent seamstress and truly good at all things she set her mind to.

She was the mom that always took her kids to Alta or Lake Chelan to swim. She was the mom that always said “yes” when asked if we could bring a friend camping. Alice was supportive of her children’s sports, whether basketball, BMX racing, track, softball and countless horse shows and barrel races. She was the mom that was the game scorekeeper or volunteered in the office recording everyone’s barrel times. Alice was the mom that rode horses with me when I was too little to ride by myself. She was tough as nails but had a soft spot for her kids and their friends. She was a “mom” to several kids besides her own three children.

She is survived by her husband, Morgan “Mac” Wilson; children, Orin Wilson of Brewster, George Wilson of Omak, Stacey (Greg) Romaniuk of West Richland and brother, Chet Lilly of Tonasket. She was preceded in death by Ailene Cusick, Joanne Harrison, Oren Lilly, Raymond Hussey, Lowern Hussey and Ruth Hussey.

Alice requested to be cremated and did not wish to have a service. We will spread her ashes in the Methow River where she spent her early childhood. We love and miss you very much Mom….

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.