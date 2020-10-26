NCW Libraries and Wenatchee Valley College host Virtual Author Talk

NCWL next Virtual Author Talk will feature Tommy Orange on Nov. 12, author of the national best seller “There There.” Submitted photo

NCW Libraries and Wenatchee Valley College will host bestselling author Tommy Orange on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. for a virtual author talk as part of the NCW Virtual Reads series.

Orange is the author of “There There,” a multi-generational, relentlessly paced story about the lives of urban Native Americans. “There There” shows us violence and recovery, hope and loss, identity and power, dislocation and communion, and the beauty and despair woven into the history of a nation and its people.

“There There” is a national bestseller that won the PEN/Hemingway Award, the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Prize, the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and the American Book Award. It was also shortlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Orange is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, and was born and raised in Oakland, California.

Through NCW Virtual Reads, NCW Libraries hopes to bring communities together through reading the same book and hosting author events that spark conversations, curiosity, and learning. NCW Libraries is proud to partner with Wenatchee Valley College to bring Tommy Orange to North Central Washington.

“NCW Libraries is committed to prioritizing the voices and stories of people of color in our daily work. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to listen and learn from Tommy Orange in partnership with Wenatchee Valley College this fall,” said Barbara Walters, Executive Director of NCW Libraries.

All NCW Virtual Reads events are free and open to the public. Events are held through the Zoom digital meeting platform. During each event, attendees will hear from the author and then have an opportunity to submit questions for the author to answer live. To participate, register at www.ncwlibraries.org.

There There is available in eBook and eAudiobook formats through NCW Libraries digital library collection, Overdrive. Learn more at www.ncwlibraries.org/ebooks. Print and audiobook formats of There There are also available at NCW Libraries locations.

Future NCW Virtual Reads authors include Madeline Miller, Lisa Wingate, Kate Quinn, and Imbolo Mbue.

For more information see www.ncwlibraries.org.