Newhouse to visit county to discuss healthcare, wildfire recovery

OMAK – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will travel to Okanogan County on Monday, Oct. 26 to meet with healthcare officials and later host a Wildlife Recovery Roundtable.

Rep. Newhouse will host a meeting with healthcare officials and hospital administrators from Okanogan County to discuss their ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and increase access to care.

The meeting will be conducted with social distancing protocols and precautions in place at Mid-Valley Hospital, 810 Jasmine St., Omak, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Later that day the Congressman will host a Wildfire Recovery Roundtable with law enforcement, first responders, emergency management staff, local officials, tribes and community leaders to discuss recovery efforts for the recent wildfires as well as preventative measures.

The roundtable will also be conducted with social distancing protocols and precautions in place at the Elks Club, 110 Ash Street South, Omak from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Then the Representative plans to tour damage from the Cold Springs Fire alongside Okanogan County Sheriff Hawley. They will drive through the damage, including the Omak Mill, and end at a nearby ranch surrounded by burn.

The tour starts from the Elks Cob and will be from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.