Okanogan County PUD rate structure discussion continues

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County PUD continued the discussion Feb. 8 regarding adjusting rate structures to move closer to actual costs of providing services and more equitable rates for the different customer classes. The discussion will continue in a workshop at 2 p.m. Feb. 22, followed by the regular board meeting at 3 p.m.

Necessary upgrades and replacements to the PUD’s aging infrastructure have led to a more aggressive capital program. The PUD recently borrowed about $40 million to make upgrades to the Tonasket substation, Okanogan-Brewster transmission line, substation power transformers and more.

The 2021 final budget included a 3.25 percent revenue increase, but how that will be applied to rates exactly is still being determined. The PUD is working with cost of service studies and equity management plans to determine the most equitable options for adjusting individual customer classes. Changes to rate structures are still under discussion:

State taxes could be designated on customer bills to reflect the state privilege tax (2.14 percent) and state public utility taxes (3.8734 percent) the PUD already pays. These would become additional line items on bill statements (similar to how city-based taxes are currently designated). This leads to additional transparency for the PUD to show customers more specifically where their dollars go. The COPA (Cost of Power Adjustment) could be rolled into the current kilowatt-hour charge. From there out, the COPA would be revisited every April 1 to reflect changes in power costs from the PUD’s sources of power (such as Bonneville Power Administration, Wells Dam, etc.). Tiered residential kilowatt-hour charges could slowly be merged into a single rate. PUD staff looked at consolidating them in one year, but it would lead to a more dramatic increase in rates to the average user, so will propose a 5-year process instead. This will both simplify the billing process and give relief to low- or fixed-income customers who have higher usage. Base charges, kilowatt-hour charges and demand charges (non-residential classes) will be adjusted differently to achieve the revenue needed per class, some decreasing to reflect the new state tax designation or with the move toward a single residential rate. Proposed new rate structures will be shared at the Feb. 22 meeting. Anyone can access the discussion via Zoom; links and agendas are posted on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org, the week before board meetings. Other ways to contact the PUD are also listed on the website.

