Auditions for Missoula Children’s Theater’s Hercules

An audition will be held for the MCT’s production of Hercules on Monday, Feb. 3 at the THS Commons from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

TONASKET – An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Hercules on Monday, Feb. 3 at the Tonasket High School Commons from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive by 3:30 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. All students, grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. For those cast, rehearsals will be that week from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For more information call Ashley Fardys at 509-322-3650.

Hercules is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented in Tonasket by the Tonasket Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization with support from their Fun Run donators including several local businesses and service organizations