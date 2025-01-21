Caden Boswell wins grand prize in Molson Fishing Derby

MOLSON – The Molson Ice Fishing Derby celebrated its 21st year with over 200 anglers trying to land a big one on Sidley Lake.

A total of 64 entries were weighted and measured for possible winning fish. Taking the Grand Prize for first place in the Adult Division was Caden Boswell with the longest fish at 23 inches and 4.8 pounds. Boswell won a $500 check. as well as a $500 gift certificate and a Works Sharp precision knife sharpener from The Country Store in Oroville.

Coming in second was Cameron Peterson with a 22.24-inch fish that weighed 5.0 pounds. He won $300. He also won the prize for mystery weight (five pounds) and took home a Work Sharp knife sharpener from The Country Store. In third place was Paul Graf with a 22-inch fish that weighed four pounds, 11 ounces. He won $200.

There was a second Adult Division category for those who paid an extra fee. This was for the angler who had the highest total weight of up to five fish. Winning this was Ryan Marcolin, who had a total of 8.375 pounds for three fish. He won a Work Sharp knife sharpener from the Country Store.

Of the 200 registered anglers, 25 were in the Youth Division. Winning first place and $300 and a Work Sharp from The Country Store for the longest fish in this division was Calvin Marcolin with a fish of 18.35 inches and 3.79 pounds. Second place and $200 went to Milika Hawk with an 18-inch fish weighing 2.5 pounds. Logan Freel won third place and $100 for a 17.5-inch fish that was 2.5 pounds. The youth with the heaviest fish was Calvin Mercolin with 3.75 pounds.

The winner of Oldest Fisherman was Michael Buckley, 78. He is a volunteer electrician for the aerator on Sidley Lake. He helped put it back together a few weeks ago when it burned up after a power bump. Youngest Fisherwoman award went to three-year-old Opal Kammers.

The smallest fish was caught by Collin Hudson at 8.5 inches and six ounces. A prize was also awarded to David Sykes for furthest traveled, Arizona. Best Shanti (ice hut) went to James Luiten, Mike Melton, Travis Crouch and Jasper Crouch.

The derby was sponsored by the Oroville Chamber with the Molson Grange acting as host. Chamber member Peggy Shaw was the committee chair for the event, with help from several other chamber members. North40 Outfitters and The Country were the Diamond Sponsors for the event, with Gold Sponsors Oroville Reman & Reload, Double A Logging, Midway Building Supply, Lakeside Pharmacy and American Legion Hodges Post #84

“The event went very well,” said DeVon, who thanked the participants, the organizers and the sponsors.

The Molson Grange served over 200 breakfasts Saturday morning and the Sitzmark Ski Club offered a lunch.

The next Molson Ice Fishing Derby, which started life as the NCW Ice Fishing Festival, is scheduled for the Saturday of Martin Luther King weekend. This weekend Bonaparte Lake Resort is hosting a fishing derby on Bonaparte Lake.