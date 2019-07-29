Watercross racers ready to go again in Oroville

Lake Osoyoos Cup this Saturday and Sunday

OROVILLE – Northwest Jet Sports watercross racing into Rounds 3 and 4 this coming weekend as Lake Osoyoos Cup action hits Deep Bay Park.

Competing under the American Water Sports Association this year, the northwest tour includes the Lake Osoyoos Cup and the Apple Pie Jamboree, which took place July 20-21 in Pateros.

“We’re expecting one of our best turnouts ever at Lake Osoyoos,” promoter and race director Roger Harnack said. “We’re hoping the turnout exceeds our opening rounds on the Columbia River in Pateros.

Appearing on OpenLine last Friday, Okanogan County residents tuned in to hear about the upcoming race.

“We have classes for everyone,” Harnack said. “If you’ve never raced before, this is a great place to get into the sport.”

Indeed, Northwest Jet Sports had a solid beginner turnout at Apple Pie Jamboree, with three racing beginner ski, two first-time racers in the X2 class and four youngsters in the Junior 10-12 ranks. Another first-time racer was entered the women’s class.

With seven racers on the line, Apple Pie Jamboree also boasted the largest women’s ski class in the region – which includes Oregon, Washington and Idaho – in at least a decade.

“It was a great weekend of racing,” Harnack said. “We’re ready to go again.”

And go again they will.

The Lake Osoyoos Cup gets under way Friday, Aug. 31, with course set up and camping opening in Deep Bay Park.

Racing is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Lake Osoyoos, which lies half in the U.S. and half in Canada.

“We also have a first-time racer starting his career, Oroville’s Chris Wolley. He’s planning on racing his inaugural race this coming weekend,” said Harnack.

Several Western Canadian Watercross Association members are expected to join in the action.

“It’s going to be 90 degrees and the water is great,” Harnack said. “See you in Oroville.”