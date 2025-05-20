Washington State Fire Marshal offers outdoor burning guidelines

As seasonal conditions become increasingly dry, it is essential to always remain vigilant and practice fire safety when burning outdoors.

OLYMPIA – Summer in Washington brings opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities like barbecuing, gathering around fire pits and roasting marshmallows over campfires. However, as seasonal conditions become increasingly dry, it is essential to always remain vigilant and practice fire safety. In 2024, Washington State Fire Agencies reported 2,652 fire incidents in outdoor areas. When recreational burning is allowed in your area, it is critical to follow proper precautions to reduce the risk of accidental fires. Be sure to regularly check for current burn bans and local fire restrictions, which may change based on weather and fire danger levels.

To help prevent wildfires and ensure safe enjoyment of outdoor fire activities, please follow these safety guidelines:

Check for current burn bans before engaging in any open flame activity.

Clean your grill thoroughly before use to prevent grease fires.

Keep all flammable materials at least 3 feet away from grills and heat sources.

Position fire pits at least 10 feet from homes, decks, and other combustible structures.

Place campfires at least 25 feet away from tents, vegetation, or anything that can catch fire.

Never leave a fire unattended under any circumstances.

Keep a water source or fire extinguisher nearby and ready for immediate use.

Fully extinguish all fires before leaving the area—douse with water and stir until cool.

Check weather conditions prior to igniting any fire, especially during windy or dry periods.

Have an alternative plan in case fire restrictions or weather conditions make burning unsafe.

Visit the Washington Department of Natural Resources Burn Portal for the latest updates on fire restrictions and burn bans in your county. For additional information on outdoor burn safety, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.