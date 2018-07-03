Upper Conconully Lake Campground opens for 2018 season

State Parks and Recreation Commission is new managing partner

Submitted by Kayla Griffin

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

EPHRATA - The Upper Conconully Lake Campground will open for the 2018 season beginning June 29. Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will manage the facility in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Reclamation closed the site in fall 2016 due to health and safety violations. Since that time, Reclamation work crews have renovated the campsites and updated the water well to meet industry standards.

“Following substantial improvements to the facility, we’re excited to announce the campground is now ready for business,” says Ephrata Field Office Deputy Manager Clyde Lay. “It will be a popular addition to our campsite inventory and another example of how multiple agencies can work collaboratively to provide excellent customer service and economically benefit a community,” says Okanogan Highlands Area Manager Rick Lewis, with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is eager to open the site to the public. Campsites at the Upper Conconully Lake Campground will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, until the sites are added to the State Parks reservation system later this year. Saving a site for someone else is not permitted. A self-registration station is available for fee payment on site. All sites are full utility hookups and cost $35 per night. Campers may pay at the pay station, or pay by credit/debit card at the Conconully State Park office in the main park at 119 Broadway Avenue, Conconully, Wash. For more information, contact Ken Ross at (509) 826-7408.

Please be advised that the cabin sites located east of the boat ramp remain closed to the public.

For additional information, please visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/ccao/conconullylakeresort/index.html. Upper Conconully Lake Campground, formerly known as Conconully Lake Resort, is located 18 miles north of Omak.