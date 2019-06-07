Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo results

TONASKET- Tonasket their annual Founder’s Day Rodeo last Friday and Saturday with Pro West Rodeo bringing the action to the arena. Contestants came from miles around to join in this years rodeo. Grand Marshals Tim and Julie Alley welcomed the crowd, along with Queen Trinity Dejong and Princess Alizae DeVon.

Bareback

1 -Keifer Larson, Brocomadic, $658.35

1- Chrisoph Muigg, Tombstone, $658.35

3 – C.Muigg, Bandalaro, $376.20

Tie Down Roping

1 – Travis Eller, $772.78

2 – Caleb Mcmillan, $639.54

3 – Seth Hopper, $506.30

Breakaway Roping

1 – Bailey Patterson, $1,217.71

2 – Kaycie Teague, $1,007.76

3 – Annie Minor, $797.81

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 – Hayden Hall, Hawkeye, $619.40

2 – Ross Dowling, Hawkeye, $464.55

3 – Austin Krogh, Flaxy, $309.70

Steer Wrestling

1 – Colin Wolfe, $849.30

2 – Jw Crenshaw, $636.98

3 – Chantz Popelier, Chantz, $424.65

Team Roping

1 – Dale Benevides, Dale (H), $993.70 Shane Crossley, Shane (F), $993.70

2 – Jordan Tye, Jordan (H), $745.28 Jason Minor, Jason (F), $745.28

3 – Cody -Jess, Cody (H), $496.85 Jess, Garrett (F), $496.85

Barrel Racing

1- Amy Sullivan, $1,099.38

2 – Kaelyn Marchand, $955.98

3 – Kaycie Teague $812.58

Bull Riding

1 – Justin Ketzenberg, Tequila, $975.27

2 – Caleb Mcmillan, Have Faith, $706.23