Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo results

By on June 7, 2019 in Sports and Outdoors

 

Laura Knowlton/staff photos Keifer Larson on Broncomadic and Chrisoph Muigg on Tombstone tied for first place in the bareback riding, each taking home a prize of $658.35.

Laura Knowlton/staff photos
Keifer Larson on Broncomadic and Chrisoph Muigg on Tombstone tied for first place in the bareback riding, each taking home a prize of $658.35.

TONASKET- Tonasket their annual Founder’s Day Rodeo last Friday and Saturday with Pro West Rodeo bringing the action to the arena. Contestants came from miles around to join in this years rodeo. Grand Marshals Tim and Julie Alley welcomed the crowd, along with Queen Trinity Dejong and Princess Alizae DeVon.  

Queen Trinity Dejong during the flag ceremony at the Founders Day Rodeo on Saturday night.

Queen Trinity Dejong during the flag ceremony at the Founders Day Rodeo on Saturday night.

Bareback

1 -Keifer Larson, Brocomadic, $658.35

1- Chrisoph Muigg, Tombstone, $658.35

3 – C.Muigg, Bandalaro, $376.20

Tie Down Roping  

1 – Travis Eller, $772.78

2 – Caleb Mcmillan, $639.54

3 – Seth Hopper, $506.30

Dale Benevides, Dale (H) and Shane Crossley (F) took home the top prize in the team roping competition.

Dale Benevides, Dale (H) and Shane Crossley (F) took home the top prize in the team roping competition.

Breakaway Roping  

1 – Bailey Patterson, $1,217.71

2 – Kaycie Teague, $1,007.76

3 – Annie Minor, $797.81

Saddle Bronc Riding  

1 – Hayden Hall, Hawkeye, $619.40

2 – Ross Dowling, Hawkeye, $464.55

3 – Austin Krogh, Flaxy, $309.70

At the start of the rodeo, Grand Marshals Tim and Julie Alley catch a ride in the Jess Auto truck and greet the crowd.

At the start of the rodeo, Grand Marshals Tim and Julie Alley catch a ride in the Jess Auto truck and greet the crowd.

Steer Wrestling  

1 – Colin Wolfe, $849.30

2 – Jw Crenshaw, $636.98

3 – Chantz Popelier, Chantz, $424.65

Team Roping  

1 – Dale Benevides, Dale (H), $993.70   Shane Crossley, Shane (F), $993.70

2 – Jordan Tye, Jordan (H), $745.28   Jason Minor, Jason (F), $745.28

3 – Cody -Jess, Cody (H), $496.85   Jess, Garrett (F), $496.85

Barrel Racing  

1- Amy Sullivan, $1,099.38

2 – Kaelyn Marchand, $955.98

3 – Kaycie Teague $812.58

Bull Riding  

1 – Justin Ketzenberg, Tequila, $975.27

2 – Caleb Mcmillan, Have Faith, $706.23

 

 

About Laura Knowlton

View all posts by Laura Knowlton