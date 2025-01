The Omak Elks Lodge hosted the grand coronation and fundraiser event for the 2025 Rodeo Champions of American (RCA) Washington Royalty.

The Omak Elks Lodge hosted the grand coronation and fundraiser event for the 2025 Rodeo Champions of American (RCA) Washington Royalty. Pictured left to right: Little Miss RCA, Taya Asmussen; Miss RCA Washington, Macy Vassar; and Miss Teen RCA Washington, Natalie Brownlee. The event raised $9000.00 for the cause. Roni DeVon/submitted photo

