PNTA plans meeting on trail town kiosk

OROVILLE – The Pacific Northwest Trail Association would like to install a PNT-Oroville trail town kiosk and is hosting a workshop to gather community input on the location, design and content of the kiosk.

The purpose of the trail town kiosk is to provide information about the PNT and its responsible use and stewardship and to connect trail users to the businesses and folks who can meet their needs in town.

The meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The location of the meeting is to be determined, depending on number of participants.

The PNTA asks to please RSVP by Monday, Sept. 16 at https://bit.ly/2kdp62? or call Kristin Ackerman 509-590-1928 for more information.