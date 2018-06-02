Kids Fishing Day at Bonaparte Lake

BONAPARTE – Kids everywhere are invited to participate in Tonasket Ranger District’s annual Fish Day Celebration at Bonaparte Lake on Saturday, June 9.

Registration for Fish Day activities begins at 8:30 a.m. on June 9th near the Bonaparte Lake Campground fishing pier. The campground is located about 30 miles east of Tonasket. Official fishing derby hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is open to kids 14 years old and younger. The kids will fish from the newly built accessible dock for rainbow trout. In addition to taking home “keeper sized” fish they catch, all participants will receive a new fishing pole or other fishing related gear donated by businesses, individuals, and organizations.

“This is a fun, family oriented event made possible by the Oroville Sportsmen’s Club, the American Legion, and many other local donors. One goal of the event is for young anglers to learn how fun fishing can be while enjoying a great day outside with their families,” said Tonasket District Wildlife Biologist Matt Marsh

“Educational stations are part of the festivities,” Marsh said. “One of the stations will be an aquatic insect station where participants will explore the lake shore and find out what fish like to eat; there will also be a fish anatomy station.”

Okanogan County Sheriff deputies will teach kids about boater and cold water safety. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation members will give out some youth memberships and items to show kids that outdoor activities are fun and conservation is important. Home Depot Associates will be on hand to build bird feeders with the kids.

The weather can change quickly at Bonaparte Lake, so everyone is encouraged to dress in layers and come prepared for fun, rain or shine. Lunch will be provided free to all who attend, courtesy of the Oroville Sportsmen’s Club. Volunteers will be available to help kids land their fish and clean them too.

Bring your family, friends, chairs, sense of adventure, and join us for a day of fishing fun at Bonaparte Lake.

For more information please contact Tonasket Ranger District at 509-486-2186.

Get the latest forest news and alerts by texting ‘follow OkaWenNF’ to 40404, ‘liking’ us on facebook or following us on twitter @OkaWenNF. The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.