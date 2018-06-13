Kids’ Fishing Day at Bonaparte Lake fun and educational

BONAPARTE – The Tonasket Ranger District’s annual Fish Day Celebration at Bonaparte Lake on Saturday, June 9 was well attended.

The fishing derby, which was open to kids 14-years-old and under, started at 9 a.m. and went to 2 p.m. at the fishing pier at Bonaparte Lake Campground, which is about 30 miles east of Tonasket.

The kids fished for rainbow trout from the newly built accessible dock. In addition to taking home “keeper sized” fish, all participants received a new fishing pole or other fishing related gear donated by businesses, individuals and organizations.

The event was made possible by the Oroville Sportsmen’s Club, the American Legion, and many other local donors.

“One goal of the event is for young anglers to learn how fun fishing can be while enjoying a great day outside with their families,” said Tonasket District Wildlife Biologist Matt Marsh

The kids also had a chance to learn at several educational stations, including an an aquatic insect station where participants explored the lake shore and find out what fish like to eat; there will also be a fish anatomy station. Okanogan County Sheriff deputies taught kids about boater and cold water safety.