Court, Police & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- Christina L. Fletcher, 47, Oroville, pleaded guilty June 20 to harassment (gross misdemeanor), POCS (methamphetamine) and solicitation to POCS (oxycodone). In a separate case, Fletcher pleaded guilty June 20 to unauthorized use of food stamps. Fletcher was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined a total of $2,821.
- Joel A. Gonzalez, 26, Omak, pleaded guilty June 20 to elude a pursuing police vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of third-degree DWLS. Gonzalez was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,260.50. The crimes occurred April 5.
- Michael A. Keil, 31, Okanogan, pleaded guilty May 23 to third-degree rape (DV). Keil was sentenced June 20 to 12 months in jail and fined $915. The crime occurred Feb. 26, 2016.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kyle J. Bowden, 40, Chase, Alberta, with POCS (methamphetamine) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred June 5 at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- The court found probable cause to charge Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 27, Omak, with second-degree theft and two counts each of forgery and second-degree identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred May 18 and June 7.
- The court found probable cause to charge Blair B. McDougall, 33, Omak, with third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer) and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred June 8.
- The court found probable cause to charge Thomas L. Adolph, 31, Tonasket, by POCS (marijuana) (by a person serving a sentence in a local correction institution). The crime allegedly occurred June 16.
- The court found probable cause to charge Brenden J. Ostby, 23, Tonasket, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, POCS (methamphetamine) and use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred June 16.
District Court
- John Alvin McDonald III, 40, had a charge dismissed: supplying liquor to minors. McDonald was fined $270.
- Celio Mendoza Torres, 39, Okanogan, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Mendoza Torres was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $688.
- Nathen Andrew Mitchell, 29, Oroville, guilty of harassment. Mitchell was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 324 days suspended, and fined $993.
- Sandina Marie Nelson, 22, Omak, had a first-degree criminal trespassing charge dismissed.
- Christopher W. Nicholson, 30, Omak, guilty on three counts of third-degree theft. Nicholson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,038.73.
- Kevin Lee Nims, 29, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Nims received a 90-day suspended sentenced and fined $863.
- Veronica Leann Norrell, 38, Omak, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Norrell was fined $500.
- Steven James Novotny Jr., 48, Okanogan, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Novotny was fined $200.
- Donovan Rae Nysti, 24, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree theft. Nysti was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days in jail, and fined $635.88.
- Mariah Corinne R. Priest, 25, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed. Priest was fined $270.
- Gerald Alan Sam, 60, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Sam was fined $500.
- Daniel Lee Sanchez, 26, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Sanchez had an interfering with reporting charge dismissed. Sanchez was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $1,058.
- James Russell Smith III, 29, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order. Smith was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,129.
- Christina M. Southerland, 22, Tonasket, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed. Southerland was fined $270.
- Melisa E. Stafford, 26, Riverside, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Natasha Lee Nicole Stafford, 27, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Stafford was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $613.
- Guy Ray Van Brunt, 67, Omak, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order. Van Brunt was fined $200.
- Jose Manuel Vargas Pelayo, 45, Oroville, guilty of DUI. Vargas Pelayo was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 352 days suspended, and fined $1,981.
- Kelliann Marie Vickers Fox, 28, Tonasket, guilty of DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Vickers Fox was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 229 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,867.
- Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, Omak, guilty of DUI. Wapato was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $950.
- Heather Lyn Watson, 44, Omak, had a charge dismissed: second-degree rendering criminal assistance. Watson was fined $320.
- Kaylen Marie Worthey, 26, Oroville, guilty of a trip permit violation. Worthey received a 364-day suspended sentence, and fined $863.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, June 19, 2017
- Fraud on Cayuse Mountain Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Ruby Grade near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hendrick Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Stonehaven Rd. near Tonasket.
- Wanted person on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Wanted person on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Allen Dr. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Threats on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Pine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Luis Roldando Garcia, 20, booked for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Tricia Lynn Dezellem, 43, booked for bench warrants for violation of a no-contact order (felony) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 30, booked on a DOC warrant for POCS.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Rosalyne Rae Pierre, 28, booked on a juvenile warrant.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Threats on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Brush fire on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Nelson Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Oak St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
- Robbi Russell Bessette, 26, booked on a juvenile truancy warrant.
- Timothy Charles Lewis, 47, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Hector Bravo Barrera, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Michael A. Keil, 31, court commitment for third-degree rape.
- Christopher Loren Anguiano, 28, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Tamarack Rd. near Tonasket.
- Threats on N. Sixth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Sex offense on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Juniper Place in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Adam Charles Luntsford, 42, booked for first-degree DLWS.
- Richard Allen Harvey, 58, booked for felony harassment.
- Cheryl Ann Waters, 59, court commitment for DUI.
- Sean Alexander Iukes, 23, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Henry John George III, 31, court commitment for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Thursday, June 22, 2017
- One-vehicle crash on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside. Injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Threats on Hillcrest Circle Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Pinewood Rd. near Tonasket.
- David Leslie Louie, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Billy Joe Foss, 47, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- David Lynn Myers, 63, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Shane Heisey, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- John L. Thomas, 65, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Tahshaw Lee Track, 31, court commitment for use of drug paraphernalia.
- Nisha Alexsandra Louis, 19, booked on FTA warrants for second-degree vehicle prowling and MIP/C.
- Derek McCraigie, 21, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Laura May Griffith, 53, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
- Kacee Robert Webb, 26, booked on FTAS warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.
- Maddesyn Danielle George, 23, booked for third-degree DWLS and FTA warrants for use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal trespassing and POCS.
- Derrick Charley, 23, book on a DOC detainer.
Friday, June 23, 2017
- Harassment on S. Eighth Ave. in Okanogan.
- DUI on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Disorderly conduct on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on Ironwood St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Locust St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Lavada Renee Harrison, 23, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jesus Denis Sandoval, 22, booked on FTA warrants for MIP/C and possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
- Christina L. Fletcher, 47, court commitment for unauthorized use of food stamps, harassment, POCS (methamphetamine) and solicitation for POCS (oxycodone).
- Rebecca Ann Timentwa, 49, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree theft.
Saturday, June 24, 2017
- Drugs at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle-vs.-mailbox crash on Dwinnell Cutoff Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Main St. in Riverside.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Maple St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Main St. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Harassment on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Annette Melinda Sparrow, 47, booked for DUI.
- Tara Nicole Marchand, 27, booked for DUI.
- Peter Frederick L. Heinen, 25, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Triston Vance Andrew-Paul, 21, booked on FTA warrants for MIP/C, minor DUI and hit-and-run (unattended).
- Brandy Titanich, 41, booked for POCS (ecstasy).
Sunday, June 25, 2017
- Threats on S. Eighth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on S. Granite St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Rene Ambriz, 37, booked for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Cory Matthew-Ray Goodwin, 20, booked for reckless driving and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
- Carl Douglas Morgan, 31, booked for violation of a no-contact order, first-degree burglary and theft of a firearm.
- Teonna Vonn Ford, 24, booked for second-degree theft (access device).
- Maria Ocana Nunez, 29, booked for POCS (ecstasy).
- Jason Todd Robeck, 36, court commitment for DUI.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement
