Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Michael Hansen Reyes, 27, Okanogan, with first-degree ID theft and second-degree theft.
- The court found probable cause to charge Mikal Fatteem Yasin, 43, Riverside, with residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, POCS (hydrocodone), fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 39, Tonasket, pleaded guilty to second-degree malicious mischief. Cude was sentencted to 30 days in jail and fined $700 for the Dec. 7, 2017 crimes.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018
- Assault on Ridge Place in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Seven Lakes Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Ally Rd.
- Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Pine St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Harassment on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018
- Threats on Rebel Rd. near Wauconda.
- Theft on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on W. Old Anglin Rd. near Tonasket.
- Drugs on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Murry St. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on Trail Ridge Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Omak.
- Threats on Robinson St. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Omak.
Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018
- Threats on Tamarak Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Swanson Mill near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Conconcully Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
- Threats on Palmer Ave. in Loomis.
- Two-vehicle crash on Oak St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Birch St. in Omak.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement