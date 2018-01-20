Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on January 20, 2018 in Court, Police & 911 Calls

Superior Court

  • The court found probable cause to charge Michael Hansen Reyes, 27, Okanogan, with first-degree ID theft and second-degree theft.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Mikal Fatteem Yasin, 43, Riverside, with residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, POCS (hydrocodone), fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
  • Ryan Alan Cude, 39, Tonasket, pleaded guilty to second-degree malicious mischief. Cude was sentencted to 30 days in jail and fined $700 for the Dec. 7, 2017 crimes.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

  • Assault on Ridge Place in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Seven Lakes Rd. near Oroville.
  • One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Ally Rd.
  • Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak. Injuries reported.
  • Harassment on Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018

  • Threats on Rebel Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Theft on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on W. Old Anglin Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Murry St. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on Trail Ridge Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Robinson St. in Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Ironwood St. in Omak.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018

  • Threats on Tamarak Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Swanson Mill near Tonasket.
  • One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • One-vehicle crash on Conconcully Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville.
  • Threats on Palmer Ave. in Loomis.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on N. Birch St. in Omak.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

About Gazette-Tribune

View all posts by Gazette-Tribune