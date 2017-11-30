Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on November 30, 2017 in Court, Police & 911 Calls

District Court

  • Jennifer Lynn Burgard, 39, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Burgard was fined $300.
  • Geraldine Ann Carpenter, 26, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Carpenter was fined $300.
  • Patricia Estrella, 37, Oroville, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
  • Billy Joe Foss, 48, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Foss was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $769.
  • Alejandro Francisco Garcia, 19, Omak, had two charges dismissed: third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowl.
  • Samantha Garcia, 27, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order.
  • David Allen Gorr, 59, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Gorr was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $366.
  • Laura May Griffith, 54, Tonasket, guilty of disorderly conduct. Griffith was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended, and fined $703.
  • Darryle Clint Gua, 33, Omak, guilty of disorderly conduct. Gua was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $513.
  • Craige Robert Keeling, 51, Omak, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Keeling was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days included, and fined $873.
  • Diana Kay Matthiesen, 45, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
  • Nathan Andrew Mitchell, 29, Oroville, innocent of violation of a no-contact order.
  • Juan Antonio Ontiveros, 47, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
  • Byron Joseph Phillips, 22, Okanogan, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
  • Alexander Reyes Ramirez, 34, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Reyes Ramirez received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $516.
  • Warren John Shaw, 56, Tonasket, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Shaw was fined $300.
  • Eli Joseph Smith, 46, Riverside, had a first-degree criminal trespassing charge dismissed. Smith was fined $270.
  • Natasha Renee West, 23, Oroville, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. West was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $683.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 20, 2017

  • Two-vehicle crash on Sinlahekin Rd. near Loomis.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
  • DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Emery St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Theft on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Eric William Henderson, 27, booked for DUI and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christine Marie Mix, 51, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Alyssa Bray, 21, booked for third-degree DWLS.
  • Aaron Michael Bauman, 31, booked on a DOC detainer and third-degree theft.
  • Carrie Ann Lufkin, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2017

  • Assault on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Abandoned vehicle on Crest Dr. near Oroville.
  • Vehicle-vs.-deer near Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Cherry Lane Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Utzinger Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Jackson St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • Dennis Garcia Hernandez, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree malicious mischief.
  • Vanessa Odalys Garcia, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
  • Robert Trevor Richardson, 37, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Caleb Cyril Bierle, 30, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order and harassment (threats to kill).
  • Justin William Nanpuya, 41, booked on a DOC detainer and an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2017

  • Threats on S. Second Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Public intoxication on Seattle St. in Okanogan.
  • Recovered vehicle on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • David Russell Mills, 54, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Seth Alexander Holbrook, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • George Elmer Britt, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
  • Kirklyn McKenna Brogard, 18, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2017

  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 20 near Wauconda.
  • Malicious mischief on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Shuway Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Garfield St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Ivan Pagaza Cortinez, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.

Friday, Oct. 24, 2017

  • Automobile theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on Henry Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Vehicle prowl on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Vehicle prowl on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on Hwy. 7 near Omak.
  • Trespassing on E. Central St. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on Columbia St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Granite St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Central Ave. Feces reported flung.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Omak.
  • James Edward Goodlake, 24, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and POCS (meth).

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2017

  • Domestic dispute on B&O Rd. near Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Harassment on River Loop Rd. near Riverside.
  • Vehicle prowl on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Asotin St. in Omak. Tires reported missing.
  • Drugs on Railroad St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Sex offense on Jackson St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Fir St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on 12th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Christian Fortune, 28, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2017

  • Vehicle prowl on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Main St. in Riverside.
  • Assault on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Theft on Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on Locust St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Drugs on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Andrew Paul Montoya, 28, booked for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
  • David Allen Gorr, 59, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
  • Angela Marie Dave, 41, booked on FTC warrants for second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Ryan Whitcomb Landon, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Jose Arturo Acosta Perez, 40, booked on two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

About Gazette-Tribune

View all posts by Gazette-Tribune

Subscribe & Connect

Subscribe to our e-mail newsletter to receive updates.

Related Posts: