Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Jennifer Lynn Burgard, 39, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Burgard was fined $300.
- Geraldine Ann Carpenter, 26, Oroville, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Carpenter was fined $300.
- Patricia Estrella, 37, Oroville, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
- Billy Joe Foss, 48, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Foss was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $769.
- Alejandro Francisco Garcia, 19, Omak, had two charges dismissed: third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowl.
- Samantha Garcia, 27, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order.
- David Allen Gorr, 59, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Gorr was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $366.
- Laura May Griffith, 54, Tonasket, guilty of disorderly conduct. Griffith was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended, and fined $703.
- Darryle Clint Gua, 33, Omak, guilty of disorderly conduct. Gua was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended, and fined $513.
- Craige Robert Keeling, 51, Omak, guilty of violation of a no-contact order. Keeling was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days included, and fined $873.
- Diana Kay Matthiesen, 45, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
- Nathan Andrew Mitchell, 29, Oroville, innocent of violation of a no-contact order.
- Juan Antonio Ontiveros, 47, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
- Byron Joseph Phillips, 22, Okanogan, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Alexander Reyes Ramirez, 34, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Reyes Ramirez received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $516.
- Warren John Shaw, 56, Tonasket, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed. Shaw was fined $300.
- Eli Joseph Smith, 46, Riverside, had a first-degree criminal trespassing charge dismissed. Smith was fined $270.
- Natasha Renee West, 23, Oroville, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. West was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $683.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 20, 2017
- Two-vehicle crash on Sinlahekin Rd. near Loomis.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Emery St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Theft on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Eric William Henderson, 27, booked for DUI and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Christine Marie Mix, 51, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Alyssa Bray, 21, booked for third-degree DWLS.
- Aaron Michael Bauman, 31, booked on a DOC detainer and third-degree theft.
- Carrie Ann Lufkin, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2017
- Assault on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Abandoned vehicle on Crest Dr. near Oroville.
- Vehicle-vs.-deer near Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Cherry Lane Rd. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Utzinger Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Dennis Garcia Hernandez, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree malicious mischief.
- Vanessa Odalys Garcia, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
- Robert Trevor Richardson, 37, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Caleb Cyril Bierle, 30, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order and harassment (threats to kill).
- Justin William Nanpuya, 41, booked on a DOC detainer and an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2017
- Threats on S. Second Ave. in Tonasket.
- Burglary on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on Seattle St. in Okanogan.
- Recovered vehicle on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- David Russell Mills, 54, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Seth Alexander Holbrook, 39, booked on a DOC detainer.
- George Elmer Britt, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- Kirklyn McKenna Brogard, 18, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
Thursday, Oct. 23, 2017
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 20 near Wauconda.
- Malicious mischief on Patterson Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Shuway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Pine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Garfield St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Ivan Pagaza Cortinez, 49, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
Friday, Oct. 24, 2017
- Automobile theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Henry Rd. near Tonasket.
- Vehicle prowl on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Vehicle prowl on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 7 near Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Central St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Columbia St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Central Ave. Feces reported flung.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Omak.
- James Edward Goodlake, 24, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and POCS (meth).
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2017
- Domestic dispute on B&O Rd. near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Harassment on River Loop Rd. near Riverside.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Burglary on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Asotin St. in Omak. Tires reported missing.
- Drugs on Railroad St. in Omak.
- Harassment on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- DWLS on 12th Ave. in Oroville.
- Burglary on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Christian Fortune, 28, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).
Sunday, Oct. 26, 2017
- Vehicle prowl on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Main St. in Riverside.
- Assault on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Theft on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Locust St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Oak St. in Omak.
- Threats on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Drugs on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Andrew Paul Montoya, 28, booked for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- David Allen Gorr, 59, court commitment for third-degree DWLS.
- Angela Marie Dave, 41, booked on FTC warrants for second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Ryan Whitcomb Landon, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jose Arturo Acosta Perez, 40, booked on two counts of first-degree rape of a child.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement