Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on May 5, 2017 in Court, Police & 911 Calls

Superior Court

Criminal

  • Derrick James Charley, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (methamphetamine). Charley was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the Feb. 1 crime.
  • Veronica Salinas Montoya, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. Salinas Montoya was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $800 for the March 3 crimes.
  • Antonio Valentine Castillo, 24, Okanogan, pleaded guilty April 11 to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Castillo was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Dec. 28 and 30, 2016 crimes.
  • Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to third-degree malicious mischief. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50.
  • Zachary Steven Skone, 19, Warden, pleaded guilty April 18 to aiming or discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. Skone was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $765.50. The crimes occurred Aug. 12, 2016 in Omak.
  • Richard Alan Reed, 56, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine). Reed was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crime.
  • Gerald Lee Watt Sr., 38, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, DUI and obstruction. Watt was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,960.50 for the Jan. 27 crimes.
  • Trisha Jeanette Carson, 46, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault. Carson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $700 for the May 19, 2016 crimes.
  • Dona Castillo Reed, 46, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine) and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Reed was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crimes.
  • Brandon William Cate, 30, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) April 11 of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft. Cate was sentenced April 19 to 38 months (3.16 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Nov. 10, 2016 crimes.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, April 24, 2017

  • Utility problem on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
  • Threats on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Assault on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
  • Littering on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Two reports of burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Cody James Small, 27, court commitment for DUI.
  • Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Mariam Jean Barrow, 27, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

  • Malicious mischief on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
  • Warrant arrest on Lone Pine HUD Rd. near Omak.
  • Four reports of malicious mischief on E. Bartlett Ave. near Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Locust St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Jared Dean Levi, 34, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious (DV).
  • James Cody Peters, 30, booked on FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
  • Jason Leroy George, 51, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Jess Martin Shadle, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

  • Two-vehicle crash on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
  • Assault on Millers Lane near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
  • DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • Weapons offense on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Christine Marie Keenan, 47, booked for DUI.
  • Bertin Torres Manzanares, 35, booked on a bench warrant for POCS, resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ashley Lynette Picard, 34, booked on FTA warrants for reckless endangerment, DUI and second-degree DWLS.
  • Jeffrey Alan Butler, 54, booked for first-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, harassment (threats to kill) and third-degree DWLS.
  • Kerry William Louie, 54, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Thursday, April 27, 2017

  • Assault on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Hwy. 97 near Orovillle.
  • Domestic dispute on Barker Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on E. Wannacut Lane near Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Illegal burning on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
  • Tricia Lynn Dezellem, 43, booked on two FTA warrants, both for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
  • Zane Michael Rehmke, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Friday, April 28, 2017

  • Theft on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on E. Apple Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on Quince St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
  • Two-vehicle crash on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 27, booked on a warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Josephine Mary Lambert, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Randy Adrian St. Peter, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Ezra Thomas Chapman, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
  • James Michael Eriksen, 34, court commitments for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
  • Joshua Poet Elias, 25, booked for second-degree assault (DV).

Saturday, April 29, 2017

  • Fraud on Cherry Orchard Lane near Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Johnson Creek Rd. near Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Locust St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • James Carl Lee Walker, Jr., 49 booked for first-degree DLWS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Sunday, April 30, 2017

  • Weapons offense on Crowsnest Rd. near Riverside.
  • Malicious mischief on Windy Flat Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Structure fire on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
  • Troy Douglas Hayden, 49, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

About Gazette-Tribune

View all posts by Gazette-Tribune

Subscribe & Connect

Subscribe to our e-mail newsletter to receive updates.

Related Posts: