Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- Derrick James Charley, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (methamphetamine). Charley was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the Feb. 1 crime.
- Veronica Salinas Montoya, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. Salinas Montoya was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $800 for the March 3 crimes.
- Antonio Valentine Castillo, 24, Okanogan, pleaded guilty April 11 to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Castillo was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Dec. 28 and 30, 2016 crimes.
- Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to third-degree malicious mischief. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50.
- Zachary Steven Skone, 19, Warden, pleaded guilty April 18 to aiming or discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. Skone was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $765.50. The crimes occurred Aug. 12, 2016 in Omak.
- Richard Alan Reed, 56, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine). Reed was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crime.
- Gerald Lee Watt Sr., 38, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, DUI and obstruction. Watt was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,960.50 for the Jan. 27 crimes.
- Trisha Jeanette Carson, 46, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault. Carson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $700 for the May 19, 2016 crimes.
- Dona Castillo Reed, 46, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine) and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Reed was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crimes.
- Brandon William Cate, 30, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) April 11 of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft. Cate was sentenced April 19 to 38 months (3.16 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Nov. 10, 2016 crimes.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, April 24, 2017
- Utility problem on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
- Threats on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Assault on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Littering on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Two reports of burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Cody James Small, 27, court commitment for DUI.
- Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Mariam Jean Barrow, 27, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on Lone Pine HUD Rd. near Omak.
- Four reports of malicious mischief on E. Bartlett Ave. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Locust St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Jared Dean Levi, 34, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious (DV).
- James Cody Peters, 30, booked on FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
- Jason Leroy George, 51, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Jess Martin Shadle, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Two-vehicle crash on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Assault on Millers Lane near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Christine Marie Keenan, 47, booked for DUI.
- Bertin Torres Manzanares, 35, booked on a bench warrant for POCS, resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashley Lynette Picard, 34, booked on FTA warrants for reckless endangerment, DUI and second-degree DWLS.
- Jeffrey Alan Butler, 54, booked for first-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, harassment (threats to kill) and third-degree DWLS.
- Kerry William Louie, 54, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Assault on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Orovillle.
- Domestic dispute on Barker Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on E. Wannacut Lane near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
- Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
- Tricia Lynn Dezellem, 43, booked on two FTA warrants, both for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Zane Michael Rehmke, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Friday, April 28, 2017
- Theft on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Elmway in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Apple Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Quince St. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 27, booked on a warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Josephine Mary Lambert, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Randy Adrian St. Peter, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Ezra Thomas Chapman, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
- James Michael Eriksen, 34, court commitments for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Joshua Poet Elias, 25, booked for second-degree assault (DV).
Saturday, April 29, 2017
- Fraud on Cherry Orchard Lane near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Johnson Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Locust St. in Omak.
- Assault on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- James Carl Lee Walker, Jr., 49 booked for first-degree DLWS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Sunday, April 30, 2017
- Weapons offense on Crowsnest Rd. near Riverside.
- Malicious mischief on Windy Flat Rd. near Tonasket.
- Structure fire on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Troy Douglas Hayden, 49, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement