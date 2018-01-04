Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Michael Sean Sackman, 33, Tonasket, with first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 9, 2017.
- Michael Daniel Prescott, 29, Omak, pleaded guilty Dec. 19, 2017 to POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. Prescott was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $2,260 for the Dec 12, 2017 crimes.
- Heather Lyn Watson, 44, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Dec. 19, 2017 to criminal solicitation for POCS. Watson was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $700 for the Aug. 23, 2015 crime. The court dismissed an additional charge: use of drug paraphernalia.
- Jayna Ann Young, 26, Oroville, pleaded guilty Dec. 15, 2017 to three counts of second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft and three counts of second-degree identity theft. Young was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Sept. 12, 2017 crimes.
- The court found probable cause to charge Joseph Mariano Sarmiento, 19, Oroville, with MIP and felony harassment (threats to kill). The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 25, 2017.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Dec. 25, 2017
- One-vehicle rollover crash on Elmway in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near omak.
- Burglary on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Locust St. in Omak.
- One-vehicle crash on E. Elberta Ave. in omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Ridge Place in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Main St. in Oroville.
- DWLS on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Lee Aguinaga, 45, booked for attempted third-degree child molestation, attempted incest and attempted fourth-degree assault with sexulay motivation.
- Dustin Cody Smith, 31, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017
- Vehicle prowl on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Dinosaur Lane near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Eleventh Ave. in Omak.
- Failure to register as a sex offender on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Hi-View Lane near Tonasket.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Burglary on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on 14th Ave. in Oroville.
- Jarred Wendall Channey, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for disorderly conduct.
- Alicia Sue Saulmon, 48, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Christopher Cornett-Broughton, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
- Corrine Elizabeth Hess, 31, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and two charge of violation of a protection order.
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
- Patrick Louie, 46, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Darryle Clint Gua, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
- Eli Paul Van Brunt, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017
- Frances Salazar, 56, booked on a bench warrant for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree malicious mischief and a DOC detainer.
- Matthew Joseph McCraigie, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Eron David Murray, 45, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Michael Reyes Hansen, 26, booked on an FTA warrant for forgery and third-degree theft.
- Barbara Lynn Riley, 51, booked an FTA warrant for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault (DV).
Friday, Dec. 29, 2017
- Jared Joseph Milam, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief and bail jumping.
- Sam Adrian Phillip, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement