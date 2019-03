Wayne Vernon Birch was born in Whitetail, Montana to Archie and Vera Birch on April 14, 1931. He was one of 10 children. When he was age one, the family moved to Oroville Washington.

They moved to the coast for a short time until he joined the Air Force in 1950. Following his service to his country, he lived in Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe for the next 40 years, working in the casinos. In 1993, he moved back to Oroville, where he stayed until he moved to Tennessee in 2008 for a short time and then back to Oroville.

In 2014 Wayne moved in with his niece, Diane Buckmiller, where he resided until he entered the Extended Care facility in Tonasket for a short time before his death, March 13, 2019.

Preceding him in death were his parents, six brothers, Duwayne, Glen, Lyle, Roy, Arnold (Al) and Gareth and two sisters, Doris Rairden and Elnore Spanton. He is survived by one son, Joseph and one sister, Vivian Emry. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Bergh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and a memorial service will be held when the weather is warmer.