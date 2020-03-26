Steven Philip Frazier

In Loving Memory. Steve passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 of heart failure at the age of 67. He was doing what he loved to do, riding in the mountains with a dear friend. Steve loved the mountains, whether staying up at his cabin or just driving the roads looking at wildlife. He was most happy in the hills.

Steve spent his life working in the Okanogan Valley in many jobs including: the fruit dryers, Reman & Reload, Kitsan, Blue Lake Orchards Manager, Gold Digger, Inc, The State Of Arizona on Fire Crews and NASA.

At the time of his passing, he was living life happily retired. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin (on his mountain) with his buddies and dog, Chewy. Hunting and fishing with his son, Jacob and buddies was still his favorite pastime.

He will be greatly missed by his family, his buddies, his son Jacob and many special nieces and nephews. He was known to more than a few of us as “Uncle Steve.”

Steve had a contagious smile and loved to tease. If he was giving you a hard time, he liked you.

Steve was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Avenal, California to Lola Mae Willis. As a child he moved with his family to Oroville, Washington where he grew up and worked. Steve loved fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his Mother Lola, his brothers, Dennis Frazier and Clifford Willis and his sister, Billie Essary.

Steve is survived by his three sons, Eric, Shawn and Jacob. He also leaves four sisters, Carol Vandiver and Patricia Frazier of Oroville, Cindy Dickerson of Tonasket, Teresa Roberts of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Steve’s sisters want to thank you for all who attended the family dinner on March 14th at VCF. His family would like you to invite all who loved Steve to a Celebration Of His Life on June 13th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lost Lake (Forest Service Campground). Potluck luncheon at 1 p.m. with gathering to follow. Please bring your stories to share, a camp chair and your fishing pole! Everyone invited.