Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Ellis-Douchette

Rosalie “Rosie” Agnes Ellis-Doucette, age 73 of Oroville. Washington, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at home peacefully in her bed. She was born September 7, 1945 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents Ivan George and Ruth Rosina (Trefz) Ellis.

Rosie moved to Oroville with her parents, brothers and sisters in 1957 where she attended the Oroville Schools. Rosie had her only daughter, Kimberley Ellis, at the young age of 17. Rosie began working packing apples and pears and bartending to provide for her family as a single mother.

Rosie later met the love of her life, Master Sergeant Gilbert Joseph Doucette, through work and courted for many years before marrying on December 31,2009. They had 22 loving years together.

Rosie loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed making new friends wherever she went. If you were a family member or friend of Rosie’s, you knew you had a true and honest friend. Rosie loved spending her holidays with her daughter, son-in-law, grandson and granddaughter-in-law. Rosie always looked forward to her next vacation to Las Vegas with Kimberly and Mark. Some of these stories have to stay in Vegas.

She was an avid fan of the Seahawks and loved betting against Mark and winning. Rosie loved watching her old western movies in her quiet times and she always had to have lots of flowers in her garden. She enjoyed helping her memberships with their benefits and donations whenever she could. Rosie was a 35-year member of the Oroville Eagles and a six-year member of the Oroville American Legion Post 84.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Dawn Ellis (Mark Pellegrini); brothers, Richard Ivan Ellis and Robert David Ellis; grandson, Blaine Robert Pellegrini (Shea Smith) and mother-in-law Marie Noble at the age of 101.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sergeant Gilbert Joseph Doucette, mother and father, sisters Fern Loretta Hill and Margaret Pearl Turner.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Valley Christian Fellowship, 142 Eastside Rd., Oroville, Washington with Pastors Randy McAllister and John Rounds, officiating with interment to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bergh Funeral Service in care of Kimberley Ellis. A Benefit dinner with dessert auction will be held Saturday evening following her service at the Oroville Eagles beginning at 6 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.