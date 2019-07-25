Robert W. Welborn DC

Doctor Robert (Bob) W. Welborn, 67, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Bob was born on August 8, 1951 in the Brewster hospital to Robert Welborn Sr. and Peggy Welborn.

Bob graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma, Washington, then attended college in Washington and Iowa. Bob entered the United State Army in 1972 where he served honorably in the 502d MI Co 2nd Armd Div until his discharge in 1975. After his discharge, Bob worked as a smokejumper for the U.S. Forest Service based out of Redmond, Oregon.

Bob later returned to college and graduated from Life Chiropractic College, Marietta, Georgia in 1982. Bob worked in several clinics in Western Washington before opening his clinic in Tonasket.

In September 1989, Bob married Deanna Rise.

Bob was an animal lover and throughout the years had many pet cats and dogs. His recent dog, Watson, was never far from his side. Bob had a creative side and was always taking classes on writing and computer graphic design. Bob had a great love of his friends and family and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being in the mountains.

Bob was liked and loved by many as he had such a good heart, kind and gentle spirit. Bob also had his mischievous, playful, and adventurous sides too, which he displayed by smoke jumping, scuba diving, and forays into the mountains. Bob had a great sense of humor and those of us who knew and loved him will miss him terribly.