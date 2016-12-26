Richard “Dick” Soren Austin, 87, passed away Dec. 18, 2016 in Omak, Washington. Dick was born July 19, 1929 in Omak to Elmer and Edna Austin.

He was raised on the family orchard and learned the value of hard work at an early age. Dick graduated from Omak High School in 1947. He married Joan Beckstead on Feb. 3, 1950. They made their first home in Omak and never left the area.

Dick spent the next 20 years raising his family, orcharding, farming and working for the Okanogan County Road Dept. as truck driver, road grader operator and road crew foreman. After retiring from the county he went on to work for Tollefson Construction as a road grader operator. There are many roads in this state that have his blade marks on them.

Dick was active in the Omak Little League program, coaching his boys from Pee Wee to Babe Ruth. If he wasn’t coaching, he was sitting in the stands and it didn’t matter what sport it was. If one of his kids or grandkids were playing, he was there.

After retiring from Tollefson’s, Dick spent many hours gardening, woodworking and working in the yard. His neighbors often benefitted from the bounty of his garden and fruit trees. Dick was one great guy and will be missed, but will live forever in our memories and hearts.

Dick is survived by his wife Joan of 66 years; daughter Shari (Jerry) Hendrick; sons John (Terry) and Glen (Carrie); grandchildren Jeff Hendrick, Ross Hendrick, Laura Sherlock, Brian Hendrick, Kris Austin, Jack Austin, Sam Austin; sisters Jane Reese and Polly Miller and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Brett.

There will be a memorial service in Dick’s honor at the Omak Elks, Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. It will be potluck, so please bring your favorite dish and your memories of Dick to share with family and friends.

Precht-Harrison- Nearents is entrusted with the arrangements.