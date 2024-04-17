Margaret Hirst, 93, Oroville and Tonasket, Wash. died Friday, March 15, 2024. She was born to Wilkie L. and Elsie E. Burse in Colville, Wash. on April 28, 1930.

Margaret Anne Hirst, 93, of Oroville and Tonasket, passed away Friday, March 15 2024. Margaret was born to Wilkie L. and Elsie E. Burse in Colville, Washington on April 28, 1930.

Margaret grew up in Colville, Bridgeport and Oroville, Washington. After graduating from Oroville High School, she studied and received a two-year degree from Kinman Business College in Spokane concentrating in secretarial work. For many years, she worked for Oroville’s then State Congressmen Web Hallauer.

Margaret came from a big family of aunts, uncles and cousins in Colville. She enjoyed many annual family reunions there. Margaret was a loving wife and mother, always busy helping and supporting her husband Bob’s many business ventures: Bob’s Tavern, B & J Café, Romar’s, Chomps (Spokane) and Theodore Bruin’s. When not working on business books, correspondence and taxes.

Margaret enjoyed a quiet, creative life with her puppies, sewing, quilting and drawing or doodling. Time permitting, Margaret taught some of her granddaughters to quilt and sew. Margaret and Bob were members of Oroville’s United Methodist Church and both enjoyed the fellowship and friendships with their church family.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Wilk and Elsie Burse; her brother, Harold “Bud” Burse and her husband, Robert C. Hirst. She leaves behind five children, Karen Hirst of Spokane, Ron (Bonnie) Hirst of Conconully, Mark (Louise) Hirst of Pensacola, Florida, Randy (Moira) Hirst of Chesapeake, Virginia, Jody (Nick) Michel of Tonasket; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

An inurnment service will be held at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. Memorials can be made to the North Valley Extended Care. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.