New reporter excited to cover Tonasket area

The Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune welcomes Robert Mueri to the staff as a photographer-writer, primarily covering the Tonasket area.

Mueri lives in Tonasket with his wife Torri. They moved here last August from Shelton, Washington.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 76 to 79 and worked on helicopters. Following that he was in the Army Reserve for 20 years

Mueri spends a lot of his time taking film pictures and has a darkroom at his house. Along with that, he has embraced the digital world and has a digital Nikon. Mueri has always been a writer and published a book in 2005. He and his wife enjoy the outdoors with their three dogs, as well as gardening. They also both ride their own motorcycles.

Mueri is also a substitute teacher for two local school districts. His primary certification is to teach welding. He is a retired welder of 30 years and likes to help students learn a trade. He is also certified to teach any class from Pre-K through 12th grade.

The couple really like living in Tonasket and look forward to getting out to some of the events coming up.

Mr. Mueri told the paper, “He looks forward to covering the local events and meeting the folks of the Tonasket area.”

If you would like to contact him about an event for the newspaper, email

Robert.mueri@gazette-tribune.com or call 253-495-0965