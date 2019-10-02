Patricia L. Robbins (Mitchell) was born on August 28, 1930 to Walt and Anne Mitchell. She passed away July 28, 2019 in her home with family by her side.

She grew up in West Seattle where she met the love of her life, Richard L. Robbins. They married April 8, 1950.

After raising her four children, she moved to Vashon Island where they built a new home on the water at Gold Beach. She loved her home and enjoyed many years of sailing and spending time on Puget Sound. She moved to Fullerton, California for five years and loved her job at managing a Hallmark Store. They moved back to the west side of Washington for the next 15 years and then made the final move to Oroville in 2000.

She continued golfing, biking, Sunday drives and took up line dancing. She was very active in her church and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and friends. Her family was the most important thing in her life.

She is survived by her children, Blair Robbins, Nancy Haydon, Rebecca (John) Desjardins, Ken Robbins; her three grandchildren, Shannon (Steve) Rollins, Scott (Hort) Haydon, Megan (Brian) Robbins; six great- grandchildren, Ryn (April) Rollins, Austin (Hannah) Rollins, Alexandria, Isabella (Nathaniel) Rollins, Adalyn and Carson Haydon; three great-great grandchildren, Chloe, Colbie, Jackson Rollins and her sister, Geraldine Mensink.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Robbins; his parents and siblings; her sister and her brother-in-law, Phyllis and Bernard Cain; daughter-in-law, Nancy Robbins; son-in-law, Robert Haydon and her best, best friends (the Stitch and Bitch group).

She had a wonderful quality of making friends wherever she went. She could meet a complete stranger and would know their life history within an hour. She was always lending a helping hand to whoever needed one. She was a wife, mother and friend and she will be greatly missed by all.

At her request there will be no funeral. Donations can be made to Friends of Hospice, 800 Jasmine St., STE #2 Omak, WA 98841 or to the United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St., Oroville, WA 98844.