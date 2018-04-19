Norman Mclyman Sammons passed on to our Lord April 6, 2018. He was born April 20,1917 in Missoula Montana. He was in his family home he lived in since he built it in 1948.

The later years, weeks and days of his life were filled with daily road trips to visit loving family and friends. Dad loved to ride in the car. From Bellevue to Jim’s home in Tonasket meeting and visiting new friends in Oroville and the Okanogan. He loved coming to the lakes and into Canada. Lunch at the Senior Center and Pastime, Hideaway, Hometown and America’s, as well as many others in the area. He made many friends here and loved them all. Then it was on to son George’s in Hemet, Calif., then to Montana and places in between, where he lived — Idaho, Tonasket. Visiting casinos everywhere, meeting new people along the way by sharing his pictures he carried and his many stories. Everyone responded with amazement and love for him. We are so thankful to have been part of dad’s journey.

Dad is now joined with Mary Lou, mom; his sons Robert and William; his dear sweethearts, Gayle Ibsen-Vaudrin and Francis Skewis; his parents, Elmo and Mary Sammons; his brother, Laurence and sister, Muriel.

He is survived by sons James and George Sammons and their very loving families and extended families, many who were with dad throughout his declining years.

The Lord has called his genius mechanic and our loving Papa, Daddy, home. Services April 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Bellevue Presbyterian Church 1717 Bellevue Way, Bellevue, Wash.