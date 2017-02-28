On February 9, Mona Mae Davis (Tachell) passed away while in the company of her husband and love of her life, Kelly Davis. Mona was born September 24, 1955 to Donna Tachell (Peasley) and Elmer Tachell. She was the namesake of her mother’s sister, Mona Williams (Peasley).

Mona lived on Pine Creek outside of Tonasket. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was devoted LDS and taught Sunday school for several years. She enjoyed snowmobiling and clocked several hours each winter in the Conconully area. Mona also excelled at food preservation, canning fruits, vegetables, meats, jellies and was a good cook. Mona was well known for her kind heart and was loved and respected by friends and coworkers. Through most of her adult life, she worked as a waitress, fruit packer and caregiver.

Mona is survived by her husband Kelly Davis; her six children and their spouses: Loretta Keith (Fletcher) and husband Dayne, Timothy Fletcher and wife Marcy, Jason Fletcher and wife Mandy, Cory Fletcher and wife Corrinn, Samantha Orman (Fletcher) and husband Jason, Kayla Freel (Davis) and husband Josh; her grandchildren: Michael, Scotty, Johnathan, Laura, Katrina, Timothy Jr., Gracie, Corson, Amanda, Brittnie, Bryce, Tiry, Canyon, Nichol, Tison; and her siblings: Sandy Ramirez (Tachell), Ray Tachell, and Gayle Tachell.

Mona was preceded in death by her mother Donna Lovejoy (Peasley), stepfather Clyde “Dick” Lovejoy, father Elmer Tachell Sr., brother Elmer Tachell Jr., infant daughter Melissa Davis and granddaughter Michelle Kane.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (located on Engh road next to Walmart). Immediately following will be a potluck celebration of life at the Riverside Grange. Viewing will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.