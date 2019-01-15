MaryAlice Robinson passed away at the age of 90, to join her Lord and loved ones, on January 10, 2019. She was born in Oroville, Washington on July 11,1928 to Jay and Jessie Holcomb.

She grew up near Lake Osoyoos, where she spent her spare time adventuring on the shores and the hills nearby. She has related to her children many an adventure and a few pranks she and her friends and cousins engaged in. As she grew into a young lady, she was elected May Day Queen and has faithfully attended every May Day celebration since. Old connections were held dear throughout her life.

She married Al Robinson at age 18 and they supported their family, which grew to five, through

their hard work. Mary Alice did gardening, canning, milk processing and raising chickens for eggs and meat,as well as nurturing her children and others as PTA president, Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, Bluebird and Campfire leader and Rainbow Mother Advisor over the years. She later transferred her love for children to school bus driving and spent 20 years, loving every day of it.

After retiring from orcharding she and All opened a real estate office and successfully sold many properties in the area.

Always the adventurer she rode horseback into the Pasayten Wilderness, visited National Parks, Hawaii, Alaska, the Bahamas, Florida, Japan and China.

She has kept up with her many friends children and grandchildren through Facebook and texting and phone calls,taking much pleasure in those contacts right to the end.

MaryAlice is survived by her husband, Alfred; children, MaryAnn Scappucci (John Smith), Holly

Waller (Marion), Rodney Robinson (Judy) and Diane Peterson; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two infant daughters and a son, Alvern (Gayle).

She was beautiful inside and out and will be much missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Oroville Free

Methodist Church.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.