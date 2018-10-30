Jessie Teresa Browning Marks passed away peacefully Wednesday October 17, 2018 in Wenatchee after a lengthy battle with dementia.

She was the first born of seven children to Frank and Theresa Browning on January 30, 1930 in Recco, Alberta Canada. At the age of five she moved with her parents and sister Ethelyn to the Oroville/Ellisforde area where she attended school and later attended Tonasket High School.

At the age of nine she suffered from rheumatic fever and cholera. She was bedridden for almost a year and was told she would probably not live to marry or have children. Thanks to the care of her parents and several good friends, she went on to marry Gale Marks on October 16, 1947 and have two daughters, Joyce and Janice.

Jessie was involved in the Tonasket Community Church, many clubs and enjoyed a social life. She was an amazing “take charge” woman and caregiver for many family members often putting others before herself. She became a U.S. citizen on May 4, 1962. They lived in Tonasket for 27 years where they owned a small apple orchard and raised their girls. During that time, she worked for Tonasket Drug, the Tonasket School District and Smith & Nelson Fruit Co. In July of 1976 they moved to Wenatchee where she worked for Wells & Wade. Always living in small towns, she found it difficult to move to a town of 20,000 but soon developed many close relationships. Her husband Gale passed away Sept. 12, 1988.

She met and married Don Mihelitch Feb. 3, 1990. During their time together, they lived life to the fullest, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. Don passed away in 1994.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lefty Vest, Fran Robison; brother, Ron Browning and special friend Glen Brincefield.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Farley and Jan (George) Wilder; brothers, Henry (Judy) Browning, Norm (Geraldine) Browning and sister, Joanne (Jim) Wilson; four grandchildren; Craig (Jessica) Farley, Jennifer (Todd) Mathews, Becca Wilder and Thomas Wilder; four great grandchildren, Eric, Tyler, Olivia and Samantha; two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There was a graveside service Saturday October 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery.

The family would like to express gratitude for the wonderful care given by Highgate at the Cottage and Central Washington Hospital.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1403 S. Grand Blvd, Ste 202-S, Spokane, WA 99203 or alz.org.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.