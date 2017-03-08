Jerry A. Fleming died peacefully in his sleep on February 27, 2017 in Slidell, Louisiana. Jerry was born in Ellisforde, Washington on December 4, 1935 to Bernice Patterson Fleming and Francis W. “Bud” Fleming.

He attended school in Oroville, Washington graduating with many friends for life. He spent his happiest years in the Okanogan Valley hunting, fishing and enjoying his life with friends and family.

He started working at a very young age, standing on a box to wash dishes at “Mom’s Diner.” He always had a job of some sort and always had a goal: a car, bike or some other dream.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1958 and made many lifetime friends and even served with Elvis Presley. After leaving the Army, he opened and ran Flub’s Museum, enjoying his lifetime love of antiques. He then owned and operated the U & I Tavern in Oroville for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Leon, and daughter Carol West Applebury.

Jerry is survived by his wife Sandra; his daughter Tracy Watkins and husband Fred, grandsons Josh and Christopher of Washington; son Richard West and wife Deanna, granddaughter Kirsten of Washington; daughter Christy West and husband Helio Zavalza of Louisiana; daughter Jessica Odom and husband Joshua, three grandsons Robert, George, and David, of Louisiana; granddaughter Caiti Applebury; many great-grandchildren, and too many friends to count.

A celebration of his life will be held in Oroville at a later date.

A full obituary can be found at www.honakerforestlawn.com.