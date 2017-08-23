Harvie D. Smith Jr., age 86 of Oroville, Washington, passed away August, 12, 2017 at home in Oroville. He was born March 3, 1931 in Yuma, Arizona to parents Harvie Drew and Mary Magdalene Smith.

In 1945 Harvie joined the U.S. Army and served in World War II. After two years of service, when he went to reenlist, the Army discovered Harvie was only 16 years old and he was refused reenlistment. Harvie then returned to Arizona and Southern California as a truck driver, building contractor and businessman. He eventually went to work for Sears Corporate, retiring as CEO in 1977. He moved to Oroville where he worked as a self-employed building contractor, constructing many homes in Oroville and then helping to build the new Prince’s Center store. Harvie continued to provide maintenance services at Prince’s until fully retiring in 2013 at the age of 82. Harvie was respected and loved by all who knew him. He was always warm, friendly and helpful, never seen without a smile on his face, a hearty greeting for all who met him. He clearly loved his family and he loved his Seattle Mariners, as well. He rarely missed a game; whether it was from the seats at Safeco or from his favorite armchair, he could be found cheering them on. Harvie will be dearly missed as a father, husband and friend. He was a member of the American Legion.

Harvie is survived by his wife, Loraine G. Smith; children Robert (Carol) Smith, Carrollton, Texas; Mary (Mike) Panova, Houston, Texas; Sonja (Tim) Alexander, Yakima, Wash.; Marty (Angela) Allen, Pleasant Prairie, Wisc.; Tauni Allen, Oroville; Shana (Don) Cachola, Oliver, B.C. and six nieces and nephews; his brother Charles (Janet) Smith, Oroville, 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Harvie was preceded in death by his father, mother and youngest son, Eugene.

At Harvie’s request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.