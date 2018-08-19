On August 8, 2018, Ethleen Victoria Attwood passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father after a short and unexpected illness at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.

Victoria was born on November 10, 1926, to Victor and Golden Lesamiz. She joined brother Victor Jr. and sister Evangeline in this successful sheep and cattle ranching family. Victoria had fond and wonderful memories of her young life. She was a born artist and loved to play organ, sing and dance. She attended Tonasket schools and remembered these years with fondness. In her Junior year of High School she attended Holy Names Academy, in Spokane. She came back the next year to attend Tonasket High School and graduated in 1944. During her teenage years she also worked hard on the family ranch. One of her jobs in the summers was living on one of the ranch sites in a trailer and feeding the hungry men at camp.

It was during her Senior year that she really seemed to notice a young fellow named Raymond Arthur Attwood. Raymond left school to join the Navy for World War II. Victoria graduated with her class and was accepted to the University of Washington in design. Ray and Victoria were married October 3rd, 1947, after Raymond returned from the Navy. They soon came back to Tonasket to join the family ranch. They were blessed with four children, Raymond Craig, Janie Lou, Andrea Leigh and James Fisk. Victoria was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved gardening and enjoyed sewing. She made a Tiger mascot costume that was used for many years at the Tonasket High School. Victoria was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of the Oroville Golf Club and enjoyed ladies day. She played Bridge with her friends and she and Ray were avid Pinochle players. They loved to dance and were members of a local Dinner Dance group. She loved following sports especially Gonzaga Basketball and when her own children played didn’t miss a game. When her grandchildren were born she followed them and was very supportive in all their activities. Ray and Victoria celebrated 70 years of marriage last October. They were devoted to each other to the end.

Victoria was preceded in death by her father Victor and mother Golden Lesamiz, brother Victor Lesamiz Jr., sister Evangeline Buchert, and a daughter Janie Lou Garrison.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Raymond Arthur Attwood, her children, Craig and Alice Attwood, Andrea Leigh Attwood and James and Billie Kay Attwood; grandchildren, Justin (Rebecca) Attwood, Kelly (Kristina) Attwood and Rachel Attwood, Krissy and Edie Peery and Mathew Garrison, Jamie (Regy) Reith, Jett (Hilary) Attwood and Jessie (Sean) McFarlain. She also had 14 great grandchildren. In addition, she had numerous nieces and nephews who called her, “Auntie Babe” and a large and loving extended family. She also had many wonderful friends she loved as family.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville on September 1, 2018 at ll a.m., with a luncheon to follow at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Tonasket Senior Center.

