Elizabeth “Liz” Grunst

Elizabeth “Liz” Anne Grunst (Miller) was born in Colville, Washington on May 14, 1934 to Clara and Robert Miller. Liz was the second of four siblings: Bob (deceased), Margaret and Jim. They were raised in Boyds, Washington.

At an early age, Liz learned to play the piano, clarinet and saxophone. Throughout her childhood, she was involved in many music-related activities. She went on to earn a teaching degree in Music at Washington State University and later on her Masters.

On Dec. 23, 1956, Liz married her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Albert Grunst. When they drove through the Okanogan Valley to Oroville for Bill’s first teaching position, Liz fell in love with the area and knew that Oroville was where she would settle down and raise their family.

Liz taught music at Oroville Elementary, but left teaching to give piano lessons to high-achieving, gifted children in the community, some who later pursued vocations in music.

Liz was also very active in the community. She played for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Okanogan Community Choir and Symphony, funerals, weddings and local events.

Liz succumbed to cancer on Nov. 14, 2018 after a long, brave fight, never losing her sense of humor during the illness. A message from Liz after her five-year journey with cancer was to “STOP, slow down and enjoy the little, important things in life.”

Liz is survived by her husband Bill, two daughters, Kim and Teri; two sons, Bill and Rob; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oroville, Washington with Father Luta Nsubuga officiating. A reception will be held following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our House – Cancer Care of NCW, Inc. from Wenatchee.

