William Albert Grunst

April 23, 1933 – December 6, 2018

Bill was called to heaven to join his wife, Liz, just short of what would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary this month.

Raised in Marcus and Evans, Washington, Bill excelled in athletics to later become an Oroville High School coach, for mostly baseball, basketball and football. He later became athletic director. His teaching career began in 1962, after graduating from University of Idaho where he was a member of the Vandal football team. Bill taught mathematics, woodshop, and mechanical drawing where he was able to experience his true passion in life, working with kids.

As a teacher of 33 years, Bill was an active member in the community: contributing his woodworking skills, spending endless hours at the gym or school, working on school projects such as Christmas bazaar items, floats, proms, senior graduations, May Day festivals and mentoring students.

He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 and was posted on the DMZ in South Korean. He also worked as a U.S. Customs Officer from 1970 to 2003.

Bill loved walking his black lab, Tara, down to Deep Bay and going for convertible rides in his blue 1988 Chevrolet Cavalier 2-door convertible. He will always be remembered and loved for his great storytelling, sense of humor and kindness towards others. He was a loving father who always put others before himself.

Bill is survived by his two daughters, Kim and Teri; two sons, Bill and Rob; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service for Bill will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion in Oroville, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Oroville Booster Club: PO Box 6, Oroville, WA, 98844.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

For additional details about Bill’s life, and to express your condolences to the family, please refer to www.berghfuneralservice.com.

See also Elizabeth “Liz” Grunst