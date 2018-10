Douglas Todd Postel, born February 18, 1970 passed away on October 3, 2018.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Mae Postel; children, Bittany, Donavan and Ocean; mother, Connie Bevis Waters; siblings, Willis Waters and Jordan Diaz, as well as many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Duane Postel.

The family wishes to thank all the helpers, the community, the extended families and friends for your support and assistance during this difficult time.