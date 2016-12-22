On December 13th, 2016 Donna Jean Egerton passed away surrounded by family. Donna was born November 23rd, 1936 to Paul Leroy Thrasher and Erna Kay Thrasher at Oroville Hospital. When Donna was 13-years-old her Grandpa Nelson Thrasher gave her dahlias to grow. Donna grew beautiful dahlias all her life, some years as many as 800 dahlias.

Donna graduated Oroville High School and attended the University of Washington. While attending college she met the love of her life, Charles “Bill” William Egerton. On July 8, 1956 Donna married the love of her life.

Donna and Bill started a family and moved to Oroville Wash. in 1963 where they raised their eight children. She is survived by her husband and all eight children: Charles, Lisa, Cassandra, Timothy, Marc, Theodore, Michael and Jeffrey. Donna is survived by one sister, Beverly Walker (Thrasher).

Donna had 21 grandchildren; Cory, Jason, Ryan, Alisha, Courtney, Samantha, Brandon, Alexandra, Anthony, Jesse, Kirstin, Matthew, Tristan, Sydney, Katherine, Charlie, Maya, Mariah, Dennis, Cameron, and Billy, And 15 Great Grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Services will be held at Bergh’s chapel on December 22, 2016 at 11 a.m. in Oroville.