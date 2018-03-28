Darrel E. Bunch, born on April 8, 1931 in Molson, Washington to Elmer and Elizabeth Bunch, passed away at home in Havillah, Washington on March 20, 2018.

Darrel is a graduate of Tonasket High School class 1949. He purchased a ranch in Havillah, where he met his future wife Judy Feddersen and where they raised their family.

He was involved in numerous community activities over the years including: A&C Grazing Association, the Chesaw Rodeo Club, the PTO, the Okanogan County Weed Board, the Common Resources League and he had 18 years with the PUD. Darrel greatly enjoyed hunting and his pinochle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary and grandson, Matthew. He is survived by his wife Judy at home; daughter, Rochelle (Kris) Singleton of Spokane Valley, Wash.; daughter, Rebecca (John) Burdick of Okanogan, Wash.; son, Jim (Connie) Bunch of Havillah and daughter Teresa (Greg) Johnson of Stevensville, Mont., along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mona McDonald of Marysville, Wash.; sister, Karen Stanfield of Lyndon, Wash. and Nell Scott of Tonasket.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 31, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Tonasket High School Commons. Anyone wishing to make a memorial can donate to the American Heart Association or charity of their choice.

Bergh Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.