Darrel E. Bunch

By on March 28, 2018 in Obituaries
Darrel E. Bunch

Darrel E. Bunch

Darrel E. Bunch, born on April 8, 1931 in Molson, Washington to Elmer and Elizabeth Bunch, passed away at home in Havillah, Washington on March 20, 2018.

Darrel is a graduate of Tonasket High School class 1949. He purchased a ranch in Havillah, where he met his future wife Judy Feddersen and where they raised their family.

He was involved in numerous community activities over the years including: A&C Grazing Association, the Chesaw Rodeo Club, the PTO, the Okanogan County Weed Board, the Common Resources League and he had 18 years with the PUD. Darrel greatly enjoyed hunting and his pinochle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary and grandson, Matthew. He is survived by his wife Judy at home; daughter, Rochelle (Kris) Singleton of Spokane Valley, Wash.; daughter, Rebecca (John) Burdick of Okanogan, Wash.; son, Jim (Connie) Bunch of Havillah and daughter Teresa (Greg) Johnson of Stevensville, Mont., along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mona McDonald of Marysville, Wash.; sister, Karen Stanfield of Lyndon, Wash. and Nell Scott of Tonasket.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 31, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Tonasket High School Commons. Anyone wishing to make a memorial can donate to the American Heart Association or charity of their choice.

Bergh Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.

 

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon

Subscribe & Connect

Subscribe to our e-mail newsletter to receive updates.

Related Posts: