Colleen Sue Ashdown, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, age 65, of Oroville, Washington, passed in her sleep to be with Jesus the evening of March 26, 2020. She fought lung cancer hard, and her body was just to tired.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Marcella Shafer.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, 74, Butch Ashdown of Oroville; twin daughters, Michelle and Tera Beaumont of Fort Worh, Texas; son, Jonathan Beaumont of Sherman, Texas and daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Andrew Peterson of Oroville; three grandsons, Trevor, Blake and Everett of Oroville and granddaughter, Madelynn of Fort Texas.

Because of the Coronavirus no service will be held at time. Also because of the Coronavirus a lot of family had to leave Saturday after her death. If you have time please call Butch and help encourage him through this time of pain.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Research, under Colleen Ashdown.