Cindy Lee Jones, 60, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away May 4, 2020 at Lake Havasu Regional Hospital in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Cindy was born in Omak, Washington on April 12, 1960 to Tom and Dolores Jones of Pine Creek. She was the youngest of seven children.

Cindy grew up on Pine Creek and graduated in 1978 from Tonasket High School. She later moved to Tonasket and worked in the apple warehouse as a packer until an injury forced her to quit.

Cindy married Tom Giles in 1985 and they later divorced. She married Sam Swager in 1990 and they also divorced. She had the opportunity to travel to Quartzite, Arizona for the winter and loved it so, she continued for several years. There she met Dale Beyers and they later married and continued to be snow birds.

Cindy was an active long time member to the Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary as well as the Tonasket F.O.E. Auxiliary. She loved their weekly pinochle games, and sometimes was a winner. She was also noted by her friends for her cooking.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Dolores Jones; sisters, Lori (Wayne) Ayers, Vicki (Kelvin) Davis, all of Pine Creek; brothers, Robert C. Jones of Tonasket, Tom (Debbi) of Omak, Ted (Carin) of Pine Creek and Steve (Rhonda) also of Pine Creek and several aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces, nephews and cousins too many to name.

Cindy is preceded in death by husband, Dale; her father, Tom Jones; grandparents, Evan and Ruth Jones and Art and Loretta Anderson.

Services will be planned for a later date.