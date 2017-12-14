Christopher Michels

Chris was born in Tonasket, Washington on May 21, 1966 to Bob and Kathy (Walter) Michels and passed away on December 6, 2017 at the age of 51.

He attended school in Tonasket for 12 years, where he played basketball in junior high and tennis and football in high school. He graduated in 1984, then he entered the U.S. Navy and served four years.

On Nov. 28, 1987 he married Julie Ford. They recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. In 1992, his first son, Alex, was born, then Cole joined the family in 1997. Chris loved being a father. On June 17, 2017, he was blessed with his grandson Kaden, who was the light of his life. No matter how tired he was, he always had time for Kaden.

Upon returning from his Navy duty, he and Julie moved to the Kent, Wash. area, finally ending up in Bonney Lake, Wash.. He worked in the manufacturing area, servicing the aerospace industry.

Chris loved his family and spent many hours with his sons going camping, fishing, going to sporting events, playing pool, gold panning and just hanging out. He loved to have fun and was always smiling. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandpa and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Chris was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Lula Gardner; grandfather, Don Michels; step-grandmother, Martha Michels; grandmother, Iris Michels and grandfather, Melvin “Stub” Walter.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Alex Michels (Amber Pomeroy) and Cole Michels and grandson, Kaden Michels, all of Bonney Lake; his mother and father, Bob and Kathy Michels; grandmother, Dorothy Walter of Tonasket; sister, Nancy Ray (Chris) of Paragould, Ark.; nephew, Justin Ray (Ashton) of Jonesboro, Ark and niece, Sara Ray of Memphis, Tenn., as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Chris loved panning for gold and has finally found the mother lode he’s been dreaming about.

A memorial service will be held in Tonasket at the Tonasket Eagles Hall on Saturday December 16, 2017 at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.

Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.