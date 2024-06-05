Barbara Gail (Holmes) Abrahamse

Barbara Abrahmse, 90, died Dec. 4, 2023, in Tonasket, Wash. She was born Sept. 15, 1933 at Tonasket to Edith (Woods) and Warren J. Holmes.

Barbara passed away December 4, 2023, in Tonasket, Washington at the age of 90 after a fall at home. She was born September 15, 1933 at Tonasket to parents Edith (Woods) and Warren J. Holmes. She was the fifth of six children.

She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1951, from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 as a registered nurse and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from EWU in 1991.

Barbara married the love of her life, David W. Abrahamse, in November of 1953 and to this union were born four children. She resided in Anchorage, Alaska; Oak Harbor, Washington, Mount Vernon, Washington and Tonasket. Barbara was employed as a Registered Nurse in office settings, nursing homes, hospitals, Health Department and as a school nurse and camp nurse. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother (eight), great grandmother (13), and great-great grandmother (one).

She also loved working in her yard and garden, music, hosting family gatherings, looking in on the elderly, being a homemaker, and volunteering. Her volunteer activities included Island Thrift in Oak Harbor, the Tonasket Visitor Center, the Tonasket Foodbank, Okanogan Regional Home Health & Hospice Board, American Heart Association and Campfire Girls.

She is survived by son, Bill (Kathy) Abrahamse of Spokane; son Jeff (Sue) Abrahamse of Oak Harbor; daughter, Gayle (Ronnie) Nelson of Oak Harbor; her sister, Beverly Faber of Spokane and brother, Franklin Holmes of Tonasket. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Philip and Fredrick; sister, Dorothy; her husband, David and daughter, Sharon.

At Barbara’s request, no services will be held.

Bergh Funeral Services and Crematory is in care of arrangements.