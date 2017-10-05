Charles R. Smith, age 79, of Oroville, Washington died September 25, 2017 at North Valley Hospital. He was born on October 25, 1937 in Yuma, Arizona to parents Harvie and Mary Smith.

He joined the Army National Guard 49th Armored Division as bow gunner on an M48 tank in Houston, Texas from March to August of 1955. He returned to Oroville in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force that December. He was sent to Parks AFB for the basic training and upon completion transferred to Keesler AFB in Mississippi for additional training. Chuck was stationed in Germany for 3+ years. He played soccer for the U.S. Air Force Langerkopf Tackneers and they won the European Championship in 1958. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in December of 1963. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1976 and served until December of 1992. His active duty deployments include Korea, Japan, Okinawa and the Philippines. Chuck later worked at the Dart Warehouse Corporation for 28 years where he retired from in 1992 as VP, General Manager of the Midwest Division.

He loved fishing, cooking, and playing computer games. He was the greatest man and a loving, husband, father, and Papa.

He is survived by his wife Janet of Oroville; children; Raenell Ward, Kitty Smith, Kimberly (Tommy) Mathis, Mary (Ted) Stuart, Marty (Melissa) Smith, Chad (Michelle) Smith; grandchildren, Alice Smith, Jordyn Smith, Adam Peterson, Tabitha, Crystal and Justin Dover, Joshua and Joseph Smith, Charlene Seats, Amanda Parker, Becky and Billy Ward; eight great-grandchildren and Papa to many others including step grandchildren and great grandchildren and sister-in-law Loraine Smith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, biological father, stepfather Bill Kummers, grandson Jeremy and brother Harvie.

The family would like to say “Thank You” to the nurses at North Valley Hospital and Hospice; especially Peggy and a special “Thank You” to Alice for her care of her Papa.

Graveside service were held Saturday, September 30 at 2 p.m. at Oroville Riverview Cemetery with the Oroville American Legion officiating. A potluck luncheon followed at the Oroville American Legion.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in charge of arrangements.