Charles Gene Jones

Charles “PeeWee” Jones passed away at home peacefully on March 18, 2019. He was the eighth child born to Evan and Ruth Jones in Worley, Idaho, April 26, 1932, at the weight of three pounds and a few ounces, so that is how he got the name PeeWee and to this day only a few know his real name.

In 1936 the Jones family moved to Johnson Creek and then finally to the Pine Creek Ranch where the family settled in 1938. PeeWee graduated from Riverside High School in 1954. The only reason he finished school was because they asked him to drive school bus. He had rheumatic fever when he was young and had missed a lot of school.

PeeWee married Glenna Aparico on March 12, 1960 in Tonasket, living on the Pine Creek Ranch where they had three children, Teena, Glenn and Gene.

In 1972 he and his family moved to Aeneas Valley, where he farmed and raised cattle. PeeWee also worked as a logger, orchard worker and in 1970 started rock crushing for Verbeck Bros. of Tonasket, Goodfellow Bros, Morrell, Selland and S&D Paving in the Wenatchee area, belonging to Local 302 Operator Union. Retiring in 1992 to work the ranch, rock business, plowing snow and working for the U.S. Forest Service as a contractor fighting fires and for controlled burns.

Throughout his life he enjoyed rodeo, working and operating the Jones steam engines and threshing bee, square dancing, hunting, fishing, Omak Suicide Race rescue, family, friends and his biggest highlight was being on the Discovery channel “Alaskan Bush People.”

PeeWee was a longtime member of the Tonasket Eagles, as well as a 50 plus year member of the Riverside Grange.

PeeWee was preceded in death by his parents, Evan and Ruth Jones; brothers, John, Lewis and Tom Jones; sisters, Marjorie Bevier, Frances Fowler and Shirley Thompson.

PeeWee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenna; daughter, Teena (husband Paul Vickers); sons, Glenn, Gene (partner Alicia Wallis), all of Tonasket; sister, Margret Johnson of Riverside; brother, Bill (Lawanda) Jones of Okanogan; sister-in-law, Dolores Jones of South Pine Creek Tonasket; grandchildren, Lucas and Megan Vickers, Brandie Vickers and Cody, Andrea Jones and Derek, Angela and Cody Epps, Chas and Gretchen Jones, Clay Jones and Kayla, Courtney Jones, Blaize Wallis, 13 great grandchildren with number 14 to be born in July.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Aeneas Valley Community Assoc. P.O. Box 562 Tonasket, Wa, 98855 or Okanogan County Fire District #16 P.O. Box 645 Tonasket, Wa, 98855.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Eagles.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory In Charge of Arrangements.